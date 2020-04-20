How Your Team Can Navigate a Coronavirus-Impacted Market

It’s a fact that can’t be ignored—the coronavirus pandemic has completely shifted the way real estate agents do business these days, and that’s no different for real estate teams. However, teams have the unique ability to come together even stronger as a group to provide consumers with the support they need during these difficult times.

Here’s how today’s real estate teams can continue running their business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay connected. While this one seems simple enough, with team members working remotely, it’s easy to become isolated. Team leaders should schedule both team meetings (weekly) and one-on-ones with individual team members (on an as-needed basis). Have a plan ready for what will be discussed during these meetings.

For team leaders, that means setting goals (again, both team goals and individual goals), and communicating those to the team. For team members, this means bringing any questions or challenges to light, so they can be addressed in an efficient manner. Try to schedule these as video calls as they will help keep everyone focused and can boost team morale.

Be active on social media. This doesn’t mean simply posting new listings on Facebook or Instagram. Show your clients and any prospective buyers and sellers that you’re there for them as a team. Those video conferences you’re having? Take a screen shot and post it so your followers know you’re staying up to date on any changes and being proactive about helping them with their real estate needs.

Also, leverage individual personalities. Showcase your team members’ craft skills or personal hobbies. With many people under “stay-at-home” directives, sharing some positive news about a personal project, or even posting about learning something new, can be a refreshing change from the negative news that everyone is being flooded with.

Focus on online marketing. There is no better time to ramp up your digital marketing since many of us are stuck at home. Team members or leaders can create a video series, for example. A series can cover anything from current COVID-19 real estate updates to general educational information about the real estate process. Other opportunities for teams? Podcasts and blogs are additional ways to get your team’s name out there in the digital space.

The key to staying successful even during these trying times is to come together even stronger as a team, but also leverage the strengths of your individual team members. And don’t forget to check in on all of your previous clients as they may need your support more than you know.

As the coronavirus and its impact on the industry unfold, RISMedia is providing resources and updates. Get the latest.

