4 Characteristics of a House With Good Bones

Here are four characteristics of a home that has “good bones.”

Eye on the Infrastructure

Sagging beams or cracking plaster could be a sign of problems with the foundation. Take note of when the plumbing, electrical and heating systems were last updated.

Look at the Layout

Floor plans are a good indicator of how well a home was designed. Ideally, there should be a sense of flow throughout the home.

Quality Materials

Consider how thick the walls are or what type of wood was used for the floors.

Architectural Details

Sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference, like tall ceilings and crown moldings.