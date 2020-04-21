Beautiful Plants for Added Curb Appeal This Spring

﻿﻿

These plants will deliver instant curb appeal this spring.

Hydrangeas

This versatile shrub gives any yard a lush feel and can produce flowers in a variety of different colors, including pink, purple, blue or white.

Daylily

Daylilies, prized for their beautiful flowers, bloom early in the season and can even withstand chilly mornings with frost on the ground.

Deutzia

Introduce deutzia to your garden and you can expect to be rewarded with fragrant white flowers that appear mid-spring and last well into the summer.

Coral Honeysuckle

Clusters of red flowers typically bloom by late spring and are known to attract birds, butterflies and bees, making your home feel like an oasis for nature lovers.