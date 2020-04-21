MISMO® Announces Certification Program for Remote Online Notarization

MISMO®, the mortgage industry’s standards organization, announced a new Remote Online Notarization (RON) certification program for RON providers and mortgage industry participants.

“Digital mortgage closings— especially during this time of social distancing and state stay-at-home orders— provide a safe, fast and convenient experience for all parties involved in a real estate transaction,” said Mike Fratantoni, president of MISMO and Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) chief economist and senior vice president of research and industry technology. “Expanding the availability of RON is a priority for MBA and MISMO, and this new certification program is intended to provide comfort to lenders and others that certified vendors are complying with MISMO’s RON standards.”

The MISMO RON Software Compliance Certification Program is designed to increase adoption of RON-enabled digital mortgage closings and support the integrity and scalability of eMortgages. The program provides assurances that RON technology providers will meet a common set of standards; reduces or eliminates the burden of individual assessment, certification, and approval processes of RON providers; and gives a consistent assessment process across all providers.

Released in 2019, MISMO’s RON standards provide a common set of requirements, including credential analysis, borrower identification, capturing and maintaining a recording of the notary process electronically, audio and video requirements, record storage, and audit trails.

For more information, please visit www.mismo.org.

