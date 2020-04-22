How Real Estate Agents Can Continue to Serve During COVID-19

These are unprecedented times in our history. It’s natural to experience fear and uncertainty as we wonder how the coronavirus crisis will affect the economy and the housing market. However, it’s also vital to remember that we have faced and conquered many crises in the past and we will again. This too shall pass.

In the meantime, there are steps you can take and measures you can implement now to prepare for, and navigate through, this difficult time for our country, our world and our marketplace.

Be a Voice of Value

Right now, your customers need you more than ever, so be there for them. With social distancing, you might not be able to physically see people, but you can still call, email and write personal notes. Take the time to go through your database, contact your top clients and see if they could use a helping hand. Someone might need groceries left by their door, for example. Or you could digitally provide valuable resources to help ease your clients’ anxieties and assist them through this challenging period. Be resourceful and ask yourself how you can serve your customers in this time of difficulty while still practicing social distancing, robust handwashing and sanitary measures.



Get Trained

If your day to day business is a little quieter, now is the perfect time to commit to some extra real estate training. Your skills pay the bills, so take this opportunity to invest in yourself and keep them sharp. Many trainings can be taken online so you can be prepared for any fluctuations that might occur in the marketplace while you’re still in your own home. Use this time to upgrade and polish your skills so you can operate at your full capability when the crisis ends.

Also, remember to pay attention to what you read, watch and listen to. There is a lot of negative and inaccurate information on social media, for example. Get your updates from reputable sources and focus on exposing your mind to positive learning content. Put the good stuff in and you will shore up your character, your confidence and your business.



Get Perspective

When you have a longer-term perspective, it alleviates the short-term panic. Yes, this is a difficult time, but the sky is not falling down. Some countries, like South Korea and China, are already bouncing back. This too shall pass and, once it does, there will be a rebound in people searching for homes and a pent-up demand that you should be ready for. Remember—in this time of crisis, the one place people had as their safe haven was their home. Their homes became their shelter, their comfort and their lifeboat. People will always need a home and, in days to come, you will help many of them find the home of their dreams. You will also help to guide investors—real estate is always going to be a place where people invest, and that’s not likely to change. What will change is that you might have to do 12 months’ business in nine, so get busy now!

Now is the time for you to provide clarity and encouragement to others. Be a settling force and bring calm and strength to your customers. The happy result will be an increase of referrals for your business in the future. If you need some guidance for you and your business during these difficult times, Buffini & Company One2One Coaching is here for you. Sign up for a free business consultation to see if this is a good fit for your situation right now.