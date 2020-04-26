Cinch Launches On-Demand Home Services Platform, Empowers Users to Schedule Home Repairs Anytime, Anywhere

Cinch Home Services, Inc. (Cinch), a provider of home service solutions, announced a new digital on-demand platform that allows users to tap into Cinch’s award-winning suite of products and services via modern, mobile-friendly technology. The new tool is the latest milestone in Cinch’s ongoing digital transformation and, as an industry first, will provide users with the ability to quickly compare between having their home service request solved on-demand without further commitments, or entering a home service plan that can both solve their current need and expand protection with predictable budgeting.

Backed by Cinch’s 40-year track record of service excellence, the new on-demand service simplifies the home management experience and allows for seamless interactions between consumers and service professionals. By improving transparency, communication and overall efficiency, Cinch aims to maximize convenience around the service delivery process, while continuing to deliver innovative solutions for consumers.

“Cinch’s on-demand offerings give users the flexibility and choice they need to spend less time fixing and more time living,” said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “This all-in-one platform provides an enormous value proposition to our customers, offering unmatched convenience and ample choices. Cinch’s new on-demand service also helps our nationwide network of service professionals and affinity (B2B2C) partners reach untapped consumer segments through our increasingly diverse offerings and sales channels.”

By providing qualified and individualized leads to the best of the company’s 18,000 service provider firms efficiently, Cinch’s on-demand service helps fuel growth and long-term value for small businesses across the nation. These capabilities also expand Cinch’s distribution by enabling a broader direct-to-consumer marketing strategy, which in turn expands the organization’s appeal to current and future affinity partners.

Built from the ground-up to offer users flexible and powerful tools, Cinch on-demand will launch with easy-to-understand services and convenient scheduling options. Users can immediately schedule appliance repairs with Cinch’s team of expert technicians, who cater to over one million households annually through the company’s home warranty programs. Additional offerings, including repairs, installation and maintenance services, will be added to the Cinch on-demand roster of offerings over the coming months.

Cinch on-demand benefits available at launch include:



– Same-Day Appointments: To maximize convenience, Cinch on-demand will allow users to schedule in-home appointments with expert technicians in 24 hours or less. Plus, all repairs are covered under Cinch’s 180-day workmanship guarantee



– Job Status Tracking: Easily check on the status of service professional arrival, scheduling updates and changes and more



– Provider Rating: Through this option, users can effortlessly rate their overall experience with their respective technician, as well as read previous user reviews, access the technician’s licenses and certifications, and more

Early adopters can access Cinch on-demand via desktop or smartphone at www.cinchhomeservices.com/repair, with a dedicated app scheduled to be released in the coming months. During its initial launch phase, Cinch on-demand will be available to users in select markets, including Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Ga.; and Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C. A national roll-out is expected by the end of the year.

“As we continue our digital journey, we look forward to further pushing the boundaries of the home services industry while working toward our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household,” added Upshaw.

This new advanced digital platform joins Cinch’s fleet of digital home management tools, including smart home devices that allow customers to remotely manage their household water usage; My Account, a robust online portal where customers can handle all aspects of their service experience; and the Cinch Amazon Alexa skill, which allows users to schedule service appointments with any Amazon Echo device, simply by using their voice.

To learn more about Cinch, please visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company’s Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube pages. Any and all consumer questions should be directed to info@cinchhs.com.

