Realtor.comÂ® Report Finds Home Improvement Is a Popular Activity for Passing the Time During Quarantine

A large portion of the U.S. population is under strict stay-at-home guidelinesâ€”some states are now starting to open businesses back up. A new report from realtor.comÂ® highlights how these orders have impacted homeowners and how they feel about their properties.

“After more than a month of stay-at-home orders, it’s safe to say Americans are really getting to know what home features work and don’t work for their families,” saidÂ Nate Johnson, CMO, realtor.comÂ®. “Our survey data shows that a great neighborhood, outdoor space and large square footage are some of the most desirable home features during the COVID-19 crisis. As we move forward, we expect the shelter-in-place experience to have a significant influence on home buying trends and how buyers prioritize home features, neighborhoods and home improvement projects.”

The biggest takeaway? People appreciate their quiet neighborhoods and yards, and enjoy being close to amenities. Of those surveyed, 13 percent said a quiet neighborhood was the most important feature of their home. For others, it was outdoor space (13 percent), being close to grocery stores and pharmacies (13 percent), having an updated kitchen (10 percent), getting a lot of natural light (9 percent), and having enough space for crafting and gaming (6 percent).

But what’s missing? During quarantine, respondents realized their time at home would be much improved with the following:

– More space (19 percent)

– An updated kitchen (13 percent)

– A home gym (11 percent)

– An updated home style (9 percent)

– More natural light (9 percent)

– Additional yard space or a patio (9 percent)

– An additional bathroom (6 percent)

So what is everyone doing in their free time while they’re stuck at home? Home improvement is at the top of the list. Realtor.comÂ® found that the most common projects are cleaning out closets and garages (21 percent), gardening (17 percent), painting (13 percent), redecorating a room (10 percent), rearranging furniture (9 percent) and adding artwork or decor (7 percent).

