Podcast: The Coming Rebound With David Stevens

In the present climate, there’s a lot of misinformation and uncertainty in the marketplace. Brian Buffini, host of “The Brian Buffini Show,” interviews David Stevens, chief executive officer at Mountain Lake Consulting, Inc., and former CEO and president of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), to get clarity on current economic issues. Stevens gives his thoughts on the tightening of minimum requirements for mortgage qualification, when he believes banks and other financial institutions will begin to readjust their credit parameters back, and what buyers and sellers should expect in today’s market.

