Collaboration Is Key: Unlocking Business Success Together in a COVID-19 Climate

As the real estate industry continues to navigate through the COVID-19 climate, it becomes more important to not only keep in contact with local businesses and industry professionals, but to work with them as well. Collaborating with these businesses and having a strong presence on social media can help everyone involved, especially prospective clients.

Whether you need professional photographs or video for a new listing, a home inspection that follows social distancing guidelines or an industry professional to help in explaining the market response to the coronavirus, creating and sharing content and providing helpful resources will be extremely valuable in your communities during this unique time. So, how can you collaborate with local businesses and professionals to ensure success in this industry while remaining a relevant and beneficial resource?

Andrew Finney, a real estate advisor, team leader of The Andrew Finney Team at King Realty Group in Las Vegas and self-proclaimed real estate geek, has learned how to operate during COVID-19 by utilizing social media, as well as working with others to provide a seamless, safe and engaging environment.

With his live streams on YouTube and Facebook, Finney works with top agents, mortgage officers and many others to stay on top of the rapidly changing real estate and mortgage trends, while also providing a platform for viewers to ask questions in real time.

“One of the best things we can do as agents, and as humans, is to stay connected with our business partners and community at large,” says Finney. “Perhaps one of the best ways we can do this is by using our social media platforms to share positive information and the truth about what’s happening.”

“That’s why I’m going live with other top agents and loan officers from around the USA and Canada—to share perspectives on local marketplaces, along with how agents are working hard to ensure their client’s, community and families are safe,” he continued.

“Most of the professionals I’ve collaborated with to this point from agents, loan officers, appraisers and others are very receptive and excited to share their wealth of knowledge and tremendous local insight’s with as many people as possible, together.”

In addition to connecting with agents, brokers and lenders, it is important to partner with other local professionals to provide prospective homebuyers safe and efficient ways to explore, shop and understand guidelines in this new buying and selling process.

“We work with professional photographers, inspectors and other agents/brokers,” says Finney. “Everyone we have worked with is very mindful to ensure robust safety processes are in place.”

Providing your consumers with new and advanced strategies is another timely and influential business decision that allows you to link up with local professionals for mutual gain. This can include video conferencing, drive-by appraisals and digital closings, as well as virtual home tours—one of the most requested efforts from clients today.

Finney, like many others, had already begun implementing the option for video tours on his website before the coronavirus hit. Now, if a client requests a video tour of a current listing, he has established that with the help of a professional photographer and virtual tour websites, proper video walk-throughs can be conducted.

“I’ve noticed an increase in video home tour offerings, remote closings, even “virtual notary closings,” in addition to hosting zoom video calls with home buyers and seller’s to ensure everyone’s good health while moving the process forward for them,” says Finney.

Keeping constant communication within your circle of professionals will guarantee that your clients are receiving the best possible experience and each of your businesses are gaining success at the same time. Social media is the best platform, especially in this climate, to connect and resonate with consumers and boost your digital partnerships. You can record, photograph and share current projects, collaborations and conversations to provide valuable resources and educational experiences.

As the world continues to adjust to new processes and the real estate market changes, Finney has noticed an increase in communication and understanding from other professionals and clients alike, including his existing and newfound partnerships, proving that collaboration between local and industry professionals can help not only prospective clients, but each individual business’ growth and reputation.

“To be honest, we’ve worked exceptionally well together pre-COVID19 and if anything, this has only strengthened our relationships,” he stated in response to his current partnerships. “Either we will all become further divided or we can realize this is an opportunity to shift our respective mindset to #RiseUpTogether! This is so much deeper than just business, it’s about us as people coming together and staying together to truly bring love, joy, and hope to everyone.”

