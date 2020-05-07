Regional Spotlight: New Ad Campaign From C.A.R. Spotlights California’s Resiliency

The California Association of REALTORS® recently launched a new advertising campaign, which focuses on the strength and resiliency of Californians, and serves as a tribute to the people who live in the state.

The ads began airing on May 4 and will continue until July 6 in California’s key markets on network television channel ABC. In addition, the ads will also air in some of California’s smaller markets, as well as on digital streaming state-wide.

The new campaign highlights how hard Californians are working to keep the state safe, to keep their lives moving and to keep their sights focused on building a better future, reports C.A.R.

To watch the new ad, click here.

For more information, please visit www.car.org.