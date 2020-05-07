Tips for Conducting a Successful Virtual Tour

When buyers look for a home, they tend to explore photos of the homes they are interested in. Usually, listing photos will help buyers determine if they are interested in the home. If they like the pictures, then they will most likely like the home.

The next step would be to have interested buyers attend a showing of the home. However, due to recent events with the COVID-19 outbreak, you may have to find a more creative way to show homes from a distance; more specifically, through virtual home tours.

With a virtual tour, buyers and agents can get a good feel of a house without interrupting the homeowner or current renter. It also helps promote safe physical distance and reduces the opportunity to spread germs.

Ideas for Your Virtual Tour



Your virtual tour does not need to be the most professional video that you have produced. You just need to showcase the home’s amenities in an organic way that practices social distancing. Here are a few options:

Go Live

Try turning your virtual tour into an event on your social media and schedule it for a certain time. When that time comes, use your social media platforms such as Instagram or Facebook Live to walk potential buyers through the home. Not only does this give them a chance to see the home, but also to ask their questions.

Show and Tell

Buyers will want to see the full layout of the home. Take this time to showcase every aspect of the home, give descriptions and suggest ways to improve or customize the home.



360 Views

For this, you place tripod in the center of each room and slowly record a 360-degree sweep of each room. You can add an audio description to each room if you like.



Build the Connection

Buying a home is one of the largest monetary and emotional purchases a person will make. Try to find a way to connect with buyers in an emotional way based on the location and neighborhood.

Another way to build a connection is to point out a variety of ways spare rooms or extra bedrooms could be used. You never know when someone will come along who’s always wanted a home gym, crafts room, personal library or home office. Let them know when a space could suit those needs.

Also, is the front porch a great place to kick back and relax at the end of the day? Set up a rocking chair, pour a glass of lemonade and show them how peaceful and relaxing the spot is rather than just mentioning how great it is.

Have the Right Tools

A smartphone is the only tool you need to create video tours. However, if you want to create more professional videos, consider pairing your smartphone with a tripod, microphone and light panel. By having the right tools to conduct a virtual tour, you are sure to share the home in the best way possible.