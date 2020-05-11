Lone Wolf Launches Marketplace to Every Real Estate Agent in the U.S.

Lone Wolf Technologies (“Lone Wolf”) announced the launch of Marketplace. Marketplace hosts a library of curated digital tools for real estate agents and brokerages to plug and play into their national transaction management member benefit, zipForm® Plus, or their local/state member benefit, TransactionDesk. The core purpose of Marketplace is to put the industry’s most innovative digital tools in the hands of real estate agents and brokerages at a time when they need them the most, and to provide the first end-to-end transaction experience of its kind.

“COVID-19 has made a huge impact on every industry, and real estate is no exception. But people still need homes, and the essential work that agents and brokerages perform must continue,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “That’s why we’re releasing Marketplace right now—so that the digital tools agents and brokerages need to help their clients buy and sell homes are available right from the transaction solutions they already have. By making these invaluable tools available to the entire country, we hope to create a digitally-enhanced experience not only for agents and brokerages, but also for buyers and sellers, and do our part to help the real estate industry go from ‘survive’ to ‘thrive’ in this new digital era.”

Marketplace hosts a variety of digital tools, services and solutions for the entire real estate transaction. Partners available today in Marketplace include:

– Updater, for personalized moving concierge services

– Earnnest, for safe and secure digital escrow deposits

– RamQuest, for digital title insurance orders

– EyeSpy360, for virtual tours

– Real Estate Webmasters, for websites, lead gen and CRM

– eCommission, for fast and simple commission advances

– PrestoIntelligence, for quick home inspection booking

– Hurdlr, for automatic expense tracking

– RentSpree, for reliable tenant screening

Marketplace is rapidly expanding, with new partners added each week. These partners represent a variety of technology categories such as websites/CRM, digital marketing, remote online notary closings, home insurance, mortgage and title, and more. All partners and solutions can be found at marketplace.lwolf.com or directly through zipForm® Plus and TransactionDesk. To access Marketplace in either solution, agents will require a login to their transaction member benefit provided by either their local, state or national association.

“Marketplace is where real estate professionals can go to find everything they need for their real estate experience,” said Jason Cheverton, VP of strategic channels at Lone Wolf. “At Lone Wolf, we often compare Marketplace to Netflix. Netflix brought an entirely new way for people to access multiple forms of entertainment that were previously only available in separate locations. Like Netflix, Marketplace brings all of these various real estate tools together, whether they’re Lone Wolf solutions or not, and makes it possible for agents and brokerages to find and use them all in a single place—their transaction management solution. And the best part? Unlike Netflix, every agent in the country has a free login to Marketplace through their national transaction member benefit and can start using these tools in their transactions today.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Lone Wolf and make our solution available in Marketplace,” said Andrew Nicholls, founder and CEO of EyeSpy360. “Lone Wolf’s Marketplace comes at precisely the right time for the real estate industry. The digital tools that agents and brokerages are using today aren’t going to suddenly become irrelevant once ‘normal’ returns. This is the norm now. We’re honored to be one of the many companies in the technology community doing our part to help the real estate industry transition to a new digital experience.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.