7 Things Real Estate Agents Should Be Doing in Their CRM During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Quarantine

As we learn to navigate these unprecedented times, there are many things real estate agents and brokers should be working on in order to be positioned for success as soon as the world opens back up for business.

If you have some extra time on your hands, use that time wisely to keep your business moving forward. It’s time to get productive working on and growing your business. Don’t think of this time as a break, instead, look at it as a rare opportunity to get caught up and organize your business and prepare it to flourish. Get those things done that you’ve wanted to do for your business but never had time for.

Here are seven items you can be doing in your Real Estate CRM right now that will help boost your business when everyone gets back to work.



1. Update Your Contacts’ Information

This is the perfect time to call your clients and check on them and offer your help. While you have them on the phone, tell them you are using this time to update your database and ask them for any information that you are missing.

You should have as much information filled in on each client as possible, from contact information to birthdays and even pets’ names. You should also go through and merge any duplicate contact files into one single entry.

2. Set up Automated Lead Management System

Do you get leads from your website or purchase leads from a third-party software? Do you hold open houses or run Facebook ads? If so, you should have an automated system in place to help you convert leads from each different source of leads you have.

Take time to set up different lead rules for each source of leads you have. For example, you wouldn’t want to send the same texts or emails to a new lead from an open house that you are sending to a real estate lead that came off your website. Now is the time to set these automated processes up to help you start converting leads for when you are super busy again.

3. Set Up Transaction Checklists

Taking time right now to set up a well thought out process will save you headaches and hours of time later when you are busy and don’t have a minute to spare. Wise Agent’s transaction manager makes it easy for you to create step-by-step checklist templates that guide you through each transaction successfully without ever missing a task or critical date.

4. Set Your Goals

If you already set up your annual goals, you may need to make some adjustments due to the shutdown. If you didn’t set up your annual goals in January, you get another chance as this is the perfect time to get those goals down.

Wise Agent CRM includes a very easy to use Goal Tracker that allows you to set your annual sales goal and then create your weekly and monthly goals that will ensure you reach your annual goal.

5. Get Your Phone Synched Up

Having total access to your contacts and calendar events is a must, especially for agents who are always on the go. Wise Agent’s integration with Google allows you to connect your Wise Agent calendar and contacts seamlessly with your phone.

With Google as the middleman, you no longer have to worry about missing any critical appointments and you don’t have to wait until you get back to the office to add a new prospect you may have met while working the field. Now, you can do it all from your phone, which will sync to Google and then to your Wise Agent account.

Setting up this integration is no hassle at all and costs you absolutely nothing. In order to get started with the contacts sync, check out our video on the whole process.

6. Create Drip Campaigns

Now is the time to create well thought out marketing drip campaigns for each scenario you may come across in your business. When you meet someone new at the grocery store, you should have a campaign to add them to that is different from the drip campaign you have ready for people you meet at an open house. Your drip campaigns should have a mix of emails and text messages with videos and emojis ready to go.

7. Follow Up With Past Clients

Now is a great time to ask past clients for testimonials. By using testimonials in text, audio or video formats on your site, you introduce content that will promote your services in a convincing fashion. A well-executed testimonial immediately shows viewers you’re worth working with, builds a baseline level of trust and can help drive more traffic to your real estate page over time. Take some time this week to reach out to past clients!

Using your time right now to give yourself a head start will only benefit you and your business in the future. If you need help navigating any of the steps above, reach out to our amazing customer support staff who are available to you 24/7!

Brandon Wise is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Wise Agent. He is a successful high-tech entrepreneur and industry visionary. He devotes his expertise and leadership to the promotion of innovations and the strategic direction of Wise Agent. Brandon is devoted to building meaningful and long-lasting relationships with his Wise Agent family and those around him. Before starting Wise Agent he was a licensed REALTOR® selling homes in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills, Ariz. Learn more about Wise Agent here.