Builder Confidence: Index Shows Bounce Back From Historic Lows

According to the latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, builder confidence is showing signs of stabilization, increasing 37 points in May for newly built, single-family homes. Last month, NAHB reported the largest single monthly decline in the history of the index.

“The fact that most states classified housing as an essential business during this crisis helped to keep many residential construction workers on the job, and this is reflected in our latest builder survey,” said NAHB Chairman Dean Mon, a home builder and developer from Shrewsbury, N.J. “At the same time, builders are showing flexibility in this new business environment by making sure buyers have the knowledge and access to the homes they are seeking through innovative measures such as social media, virtual tours and online closings.”

“Low interest rates are helping to sustain demand,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “As many states and localities across the nation lift stay-at-home orders and more furloughed workers return to their jobs, we expect this demand will strengthen. Other indicators that suggest a housing rebound include mortgage application data that has posted four weeks of gains and signs that buyer traffic has improved in housing markets in recent weeks. However, high unemployment and supply-side challenges including builder loan access and building material availability are near-term limiting factors.”

Content Square 1.

Source: National Association of Home Builders