The 6 Best Real Estate Resources for Agents Looking for a Leg Up

With so many agents working in the business, competition is fierce. However, by staying apprised of real estate tech trends and learning from seasoned pros, you can surpass the competition. Here are the best real estate resources to help you increase your clientele, improve your efficiency and enhance your knowledge of the industry.

The 3 Best Tech Resources for Real Estate Agents

If you’re looking to set yourself apart, incorporating new software and apps into your everyday business is key.

1. RealScout

Want to improve your communication with customers and maximize your use of data? RealScout works as a listing system that syncs with the MLS and enables agents to automate emails.

“The system ‘learns’ based upon customer preferences and provides some introductory language at the top of every customer email,” says Ari Harkov, associate broker and co-head of the Harkov Lewis Team at Halstead Real Estate. “We can see our customer’s activity on our backend and communicate with them within the system.”

2. DocuSign

As the world becomes increasingly digital, the nature of transactions will evolve. Use DocuSign to speed up your processes and close deals online.

“Since the acceptance of digital documents, technology has saved real estate agents countless hours,” says Ronald Humes, REALTOR® and VP of operations, Southeast Region for Post Modern Marketing. “Digital signatures software, such as DocuSign, has become integrated as a critical part of a real estate agent’s work process.”

3. Roomle

Anyone who’s tried selling unfurnished listings knows it’s challenging. To get buyers interested, many agents turn to home stagers. But stagers are expensive. Roomle is a virtual staging app used to furnish and decorate vacant homes. You can draw scaled floor plans quickly—or use a room scanning feature—and stage them with various furnishings and fixtures. Afterward, you can convert it into a 3D floor plan to see the space from all angles.

The 3 Best Podcasts for Real Estate Agents

Podcasts allow you to access advice from seasoned brokers, so you can learn from professionals during your downtime.

1. “The Tom Ferry Podcast Experience”

Based on his 20 years of experience coaching agents, Tom Ferry’s podcast offers advice on how to increase motivation and achieve your full potential.

“Tom Ferry loves to interview successful realtors, asking their advice, strategies and assessments of the current real estate market,” says REALTOR® Benjamin Ross.

2. “Think Like A CEO”

As founder of one of the largest U.S. real estate companies, Gary Keller has invaluable real estate experience. Through his podcast, Keller shares the lessons he’s learned and helps agents cope with work-related stress by improving their mindset.

3. “Good Morning New York, Real Estate With Vince Rocco”

This podcast focuses on the industry within NYC, but what agent couldn’t learn from the wisdom of power brokers working in the luxury market?

In his podcast, Manhattan broker Vince Rocco interviews a wide range of professionals, from real estate brokers and attorneys to mortgage bankers and stagers. He also begins episodes with a rundown of the local and national markets.

The Most Important Real Estate Resources

Ultimately, there’s nothing more beneficial than a solid understanding of the market.

“I read industry news daily to stay informed on the market, in addition to monthly market reports and local economic news,” says Harkov.

Being knowledgeable about local and national markets will help you impress clients, price listings and fuel negotiations. So, always keep your ear to the ground. Check out Zing Blog’s Industry Insider to find additional ways to enhance your business.



Visit RealEstate.QuickenLoans.com to get connected.