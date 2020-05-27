Buyside Continues Outstanding Growth and Hiring to Support Broker Clients

Buyside™, a provider of homebuyer insights, has amplified their capacity and value for broker relations. Six months after welcoming Ashley Terrell onboard as their new executive vice president of broker partnerships, Buyside welcomes seven new team members with vast experience in both real estate technology and SaaS account management to support the company’s tremendous growth.

Joining Buyside as their new Vice President of Growth Initiatives is Kylah Searing, who spent the previous six years at MoxiWorks in product development and starting the company’s Partner Program where she managed integrations on the MoxiCloud API. Searing brings experience serving as a liaison between technology and business development to her new role at Buyside.

Pat Giles joins Buyside as the director of onboarding, working to provide exceptional and dedicated assistance necessary for clients to experience streamlined launch with Buyside technology. Having previously held positions at brands such as Realogy, John L. Scott, and others, Giles understands the challenges faced in adopting new technology after spending her entire career in real estate.

Further investing in the customer success team, Buyside welcomes Tom Shively as the new director of training and engagement. Recently, Tom launched an At-Home Engagement Series to assist brokers with agent training while managing changes due to COVID-19. As part of the larger investment in client success, Todd Williams has moved from a two-year-long support role at Buyside to his new position as client success manager, working closely with Shively to build and execute contemporary training for agents and brokers.

Buyside also welcomes Katie Shibale and Katelyn Grubb as seasoned account managers, partnering together to focus on driving results by creating long-lasting relationships and helping their broker clients yield the best ROI. Hiring David Pittman as their primary Customer Support Specialist enables Buyside customers to benefit from faster resolution times due to his effective communication and technical skills set.

Lastly, after his seven-year-strong career in professional baseball, Eric Williams, who joined Buyside three years ago, now shifts into a leadership role managing business development where he thrives at identifying and cultivating relationships.

