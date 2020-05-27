Pivot in Place: NAR’s Guide to Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



Each week, in the National Association of REALTORS®’ new Pivot in Place video series, NAR leadership and industry experts share tips and updates on the real estate industry during this unprecedented time. In this week’s video, NAR’s 2020 Vice President of Association Affairs, Mabél Guzmán, shares steps you can take to restart your business as the world begins to re-open. Check back each week for the latest video at nar.realtor/pivot-in-place.

