Zillow Resumes Home-Buying in Five Additional Markets

Zillow Group has resumed buying homes in five additional Zillow Offers markets, bringing the total to nine.

Homeowners in Portland, Ore., Nashville, Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, Colo. now have the option to conveniently and safely sell their home directly to Zillow. Last week, the company restarted home-buying in Phoenix, Tucson, Ariz., Raleigh, N.C. and Charlotte, N.C. Zillow had paused home acquisitions in all 24 markets where it operates on March 23, in response to housing market uncertainty and public health concerns.

Zillow data shows increasing activity from buyers and sellers, as the number of newly listed homes and pending sales have increased in recent weeks. Survey data indicate stay-at-home orders have prompted people to want to move. Zillow Offers is ramping back up quickly to offer another option for a safe sale.

“We know that people still want to move, and Zillow Offers is a way for them to do so safely and easily,” said Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman. ” With Zillow Offers, homeowners can sell their home without showings or open houses and can close digitally. For Zillow-owned homes, we’ve rolled out new health and safety measures so buyers can feel confident during an in-person tour. We also provide a virtual tour option through our 3D Home feature. We are committed to helping people find and move into a home they love.”

For all of its operations, Zillow is following guidelines from its new health safety initiative Move Forward. Stay Safe., which includes industry-leading measures to provide customers with a safe way to buy and sell homes. Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA has partnered with Zillow as the company’s Health Advisor. These new health protocols, combined with Zillow’s technology, will give buyers and sellers the confidence to move safely.

Homeowners selling directly to Zillow can do so while minimizing in-person interactions thanks to the service eliminating the need for open houses or home showings, and providing the option for an all-digital closing.

To help ensure buyers shopping for a home can do so safely, instead of holding open houses, Zillow is using proprietary 3D home tours and live, scheduled virtual tours with an agent.

Buyers who are interested in visiting a Zillow-owned home in person can feel more secure knowing all Zillow-owned homes follow a “Clean, Protect, Distance” protocol, which includes additional cleaning, recommendations to wear personal protective equipment for in-person tours, and limiting those tours to maintain healthy social distancing. In Portland, shoppers can use self-tour technology to visit a home unassisted.

