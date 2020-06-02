Realty ONE Group Launches Luxury Real Estate Brand, ONE LUXE

Realty ONE Group International launched a luxury brand that combines the outstanding, dynamic elements of the UNBrokerage with the sophistication and high-touch intricacies of luxury real estate. ONE LUXE offers access to exclusive high-quality design and digital marketing platforms and assets, partnerships with preferred groups and organizations, private forums and networking events, coaching and training, a ONE LUXE magazine, syndication with the Wall Street Journal, and more.

“ONE LUXE is a whole new version of luxury real estate that is as exceptional as everything else we deliver,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, Realty ONE Group’s CEO and founder. “Our jaw-dropping logo and marketing, along with the training and coaching and partnerships we’ve created gives Realty ONE Group professionals the advantage in building their careers and delivering white-gloved service to their luxury clients. And there’s even more to come!”

ONE LUXE officially launched June 1 and includes both a ONE LUXE certified professional and ONE LUXE properties. ONE LUXE real estate professionals will be required to complete the Certified Luxury Home Marketing SpecialistTM (CLHMS) designation by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (ILHM), who offers Realty ONE Group professionals special discounts and exclusive access to programs. Additionally, a sales professional will need to sell three luxury properties in a 24-month period to qualify for the ONE LUXE Certification.

Content Square 1.

“The combination of branding and marketing with our YOU-first business model now also focused on helping our luxury professionals stand out is what this ‘coolture’ is all about,” said Jewgieniew.

Realty ONE Group has created raving fans everywhere with modern, eye-catching branding and marketing and will do the same with ONE LUXE, its gold, black and white marble coloring adding sophistication and opulence to luxury yard signs, listings, business cards, social media and all ONE LUXE assets.

Realty ONE Group existing and aspiring luxury sales professionals got a glimpse of the new brand and program at this year’s annual ONE Summit event in Las Vegas, Nev., and just last week, hundreds of the UNBrokerage’s professionals attended an exclusive one-day, online CLHMS certification course provided by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.

Content Square 2.

ONE LUXE will continue to generate momentum, with new announcements about the brand and program offerings expected soon.



For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.