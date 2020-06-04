After the Shutdown: Growing Your Business Through Referrals as States Reopen

The coronavirus has changed the world as we knew it. Our hearts go out to those who have lost a loved one or who have been badly affected through this time. From an economic standpoint, this year will be remembered as one of the greatest reversals of a strong economy ever recorded. We are seeing record unemployment and all that goes along with trying to squelch this very contagious COVID-19. Airlines are stalled, oil consumption has fallen dramatically, restaurants are closed, and people are wearing masks and gloves, washing their hands as often as doctors.

While no one knows the date this economic situation will end, I predict the world will change and become a vibrant economy again. I believe in American and human ingenuity and in the entrepreneurial spirit that abides in so many Americans and business owners around the country.

With states beginning to reopen, what can you do now that will springboard your business back to life? What can you do that would be productive and valuable to your launch in the coming economic recovery?

My answer is simple, age-old and proven: You can start networking. We can commit to helping one another. The best, most direct way you can do this is through referral networking. Here are some suggestions to keep in mind.

Put your referral networking on steroids. One way to do this is to build a referral circle of non-competitive business people who are focused on the ideals of the Golden Rule; that is, ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ Create a referral circle, an accountable process for yourself, by giving a minimum of one referral each month to someone in your circle—and you will receive the same. Referral Book has a great system of education on being the best “Circle Builder” and “Circle Member” through its Referral U learning management system.

Create a culture of “giving first.” By operating under a giving-first mindset, you have no immediate expectation of receiving. The Law of Reciprocity ensures that if you give first, and give often, good things, such as business opportunities and referrals, will come back your way many times. Culture is very important to Referral Book.

Connect with a referral partner that puts you first. Connect with a partner that allows free membership and pays you as you build your circle. Get paid to prospect! Referral Book is free to join, and for half of the first year, the Circle Member fee will be paid to you as a Circle Builder. The real win as you build 30 or 40 referral Circle Members is many years of referrals.

We like to call this “living the referral lifestyle.” You will have many business owners out “bird dogging” for business for you, and you will constantly be looking out to send them business, creating a lifestyle based upon giving to others that will have you waking up each day with confidence that your team will find new opportunities for you.

We hope you are staying safe as we look toward the future and our emerging businesses on the other side of this crisis. Referral Book is here to help. Visit www.Referralbook.com for more information.