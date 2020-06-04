RE/MAX Europe Launches New Flagship Website to Support Continued Growth

The RE/MAX Europe Family completely redesigned its website, www.remax.eu.

Featuring a sleek and modern design, the new website shines a spotlight on 40 pan-European regions, offering a one-of-a-kind resource center for real estate professionals across the continent and beyond.

The all-new remax.eu showcases the famous RE/MAX culture, offering a wealth of state-of-the-art resources.

Highlights include:

– An extensive catalogue of video expertise, populated with an up-to-date library of webinars

– Tailored best practice resources and guides

– Secrets of Success articles, developed specifically for the dynamic and diverse European real estate landscape

– Relevant and honest testimonials from a variety of stakeholders

– Industry-leading advice and articles in the innovative Stories section

– The rich and in-depth history of RE/MAX Europe and it’s continued effect on the nation

At the forefront of the project is RE/MAX CEO, Michael Polzler, whose vision for the project included a focus on the culture of collaboration, and promoting inspiration towards sustained growth within the industry.

Having fully embraced video content himself, website visitors can see Polzler throughout the site, staying on top of the latest developments in the franchise and within the market.

RE/MAX Europe partnered with Canadian PropTech industry experts Real Estate Webmasters Inc. (REW) on the innovative redesign.

REW first announced its international expansion in October 2019. Since then, both companies have been busy innovating ways to support the growth of the franchise in the European setting.



For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.