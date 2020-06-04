The Keyes Company Acquires Zeuner Realty

The Keyes Company announced the acquisition of Boca Raton-based, family-owned real estate firm Zeuner Realty. The Zeuner family has had a presence in Boca Pointe for almost 35 years and are recognized as the No. 1 producing real estate office in the area.

“We are pleased to welcome Zeuner Realty and their outstanding group of real estate professionals,” said Keyes CEO Mike Pappas. “This acquisition further builds on Keyes and Illustrated Properties’ leadership position in the Palm Beach County residential and luxury markets.”

Zeuner Realty, its agents and the Zeuner Team will maintain their current office under the Keyes brand, located at 6909 SW 18 Street, No. 116, Boca Raton, Fla., 33433. The office includes the Zeuner Team, which consists of Doris and Stuart Zeuner, Shari Zeuner Schwamm, Craig Zeuner and Marci Burkin and 10 other agents. The office sold an estimated $35 million last year.

“This is a good move for us,” said Shari Zeuner Schwamm, daughter of Zeuner Realty’s founder, Doris Zeuner, who with her husband Stuart, live, work and recreate in the Boca Pointe area. “We really like the Keyes people and their reputation for providing agents with the finest technology and marketing platform and additional services that will benefit our customers.”

Like Keyes, the Zeuners and their team have been very involved in the community helping raise funds for non-profits such as the Jewish Federation, Papanicolaou and in tandem with the Boca Pointe community.

“We plan to continue growing through strategic acquisitions,” said Steve Reibel, SVP of Keyes. “Profit margins are tightening in the brokerage industry, so we’re seeing more and more consolidation of firms. We are fortunate to have the infrastructure, technology and diversity of services to help our brokers thrive.”

The Keyes Company is a founding member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.