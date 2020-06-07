Fathom Realty Continues to Grow Leadership Team

Fathom Realty is excited to welcome several new leaders and congratulate other key performers on their promotions to expanded leadership roles.

“Even during these challenging times of late, we’ve continued to experience growth and out-perform the same time last year. It’s exciting to see more agents embrace our model. I’m very proud of our leadership team!” said Fathom Realty Founder and CEO Joshua Harley.

The following individuals received promotions to new and expanded roles within Fathom:



Noelle Claassen

Director of Leadership Acquisitions: Orlando, Fla.

Noelle has been with Fathom since 2012, joining in Dallas, Texas as an agent and eventually moved into the role of national recruiter and district leader in the Tampa, Fla., market. Noelle has been an integral part of the recruiting team and was recognized with the Fathom Presidential MVP award in 2017. In her new role, she will focus attracting top-quality, local leadership for new and existing markets across the country. Fathom values, support and programs are ingrained in her and she is always willing to answer questions and brainstorm on building a district.

Kiona Singleton

District Director: Tampa, Fla.

Kiona has been in real estate for over twelve years, and during that time has gained her broker’s license in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Management. Having grown up the daughter of a career Air Force soldier, she moved a lot during her childhood and developed a passion for real estate at a young age. She most certainly embodies the spirit of servanthood and has a true heart for helping people achieve their dreams. Kiona joined Fathom as an agent and now with her promotion will take over the leadership role for Fathom in the Tampa market. She has an indescribable desire for growth and wanting to see others succeed. She will bring that passion to building the Tampa market and supporting the productivity of our Fathom agents

Sivan Yehezkel

District Director: Houston, Texas

Sivan is a seasoned real estate professional who prides herself in building relationships and truly being there for her clients and peers. She is a top-producing REALTOR®, known for her extensive market knowledge and unmatched devotion to her clients. With a career built on honesty and working tirelessly for others, she has earned the respect and trust of those around her. Sivan joined Fathom as an agent and is excited to take her passion and extensive knowledge into a leadership role helping existing Fathom agents and continuing to grow the Fathom footprint in the Houston market.

Carrie Kinney

District Director: Charlotte, N.C.

A lifelong North Carolina resident, Carrie has been in real estate since 2013. She currently lives in Kannapolis, N.C., with her husband and fourteen-year old daughter. Together, she and her husband, Ron, have four teenage daughters (three in college!) and three dogs. Before real estate, she spent fourteen years in education management, which contributed to her love of continued learning. Carrie holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is a Certified Military Residential Specialist. She is excited to join the Charlotte N.C. Fathom family and looks forward to serving the Fathom agents.



The following individuals joined the Fathom leadership team:



Valerie Castle

District Director: Ventura County, Calif.

Licensed in real estate since 1988, Valerie possess decades of media, marketing and advertising experience and an intimate knowledge of the local property markets. Passion about all things real estate round out her extensive knowledge with a Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctor in Law. Valerie is excited to lead the expansion of Fathom into the Ventura County, Calif., marketplace.

Joshua Bates

State Broker for Georgia, District Director Atlanta

In 2009, Jason started his real estate career as a salesperson in Florida. In 2010, he relocated from Florida to Georgia. In 2017, he passed the broker’s exam and has started two real estate firms in Atlanta. He’s retired from the U.S. Marines, where he was immersed in the best leadership education our country has to offer. He’s adopted those principles and tailors them to the real estate business and agent development. His true joy is being an asset to agents and helping them achieve what they never imagined they could. As the State Broker for Georgia, he’ll serve agents throughout the state while also focusing on being the District Leader for the Atlanta, Southeast Market.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.

