Growing Your Team Now

Where to look to immediately to add new agents and build for continued success

Team leaders should always have at least one eye open to opportunities for team growth. No matter what size team you have, the addition of new, productive agents will add to your team’s strength and profitability while also bringing fresh perspectives and talents to your fold.

These additions can be found in many different places, and you can deliberately seek them out by scanning three specific categories of people: non-agents, co-brokes and intra-company agents.

Non-Agents

This is the most plentiful source of new team members, and one that is especially fruitful at this time. Due to the pandemic, people everywhere have been sidelined or derailed from their jobs, or they live in households that have been otherwise affected and are facing financial challenges. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an increasing number of people signing up for real estate licensing courses in pursuit of a new career and new source of income.

Use this dynamic to scan your sphere of contacts and invite targeted individuals to become agents on your team. Think about past clients, friends, neighbors and local business owners, then reach out to them to discuss the benefits of a career in real estate, and why working with your team is in their best interest. Ideally, potential recruits would meet two criteria: they are respected by those that know them (e.g., they are “influencers”), and they complement your team by either building upon an existing focus of your business or by adding a new facet that you desire.

Co-Brokes

Typically, at this time of year, existing agents are in the throes of the busy season and are not looking to make any moves. This year is anything but typical, however, so don’t assume that agents would not be willing to join your team now if their circumstances fit and it is a good option for them.



Reach out to some agents that you admire and respect and see how they are doing. Check the MLS and see whose listings are down—they may be open to a change. As mentioned for non-agents, focus on co-brokes that would complement your team based upon their influence and their type of business.

Whomever you contact, know in advance what value your team would provide to them that their current affiliation does not. While consideration for making a change may be on the table due to this year’s unique disruptions, you will still need to communicate why being part of your team will improve their professional and personal lives. Be ready with information about commission splits, administrative and marketing support, and other facts, but most importantly, get them to talk about what they value and what difficulties they are experiencing, then show them why joining your team is their best choice for them moving forward.

Intra-Office Agents

If your team is part of a larger brokerage, the third source of potential teammates is other agents in your company. This one may require additional considerations as your broker may have policies or conditions related to recruiting “in-house,” but if circumstances make sense for another agent to join your team, be open to pursuing honest discussions with them about it. If the agent then wants to take the next step, you should then speak with your broker or manager to reach a mutually beneficial agreement to allow the agent to join your team. It is important that you respect the broker’s interest in these instances, but as the whole point is to increase that agent’s productivity through their affiliation with your team, ultimately this can be a win-win-win for all parties involved.

No matter which of these categories a potential team member comes from, be sure to consider how their personality and business practices will fit with your entire team. Additions are essential for long-term growth, but they must be able to assimilate into your team environment or else you risk disrupting an already productive group. If any personal or professional conflicts exist between the recruit and any of your team members, be sure to tactfully discuss them with each person prior to bringing the new person on-board to determine if the conflict can be worked out or if it is a disqualifying issue.

So use the current market and economic circumstances to your advantage and pick two or three potential recruits from each category, then start discussions immediately about joining your team. Set a goal of one, two or even more additional recruits within the next two months and by the end of the year. This is an especially opportune time to grow, so make it happen now and don’t miss out!

For a free copy of my exclusive “Weekly & Monthly Action Plan Worksheet” to keep new and existing team members productive and accountable, click here.



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.