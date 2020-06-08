The 2020 Newsmakers Hall of Fame: Join Us in Recognizing Mark Woodroof & Marilyn Eiland

﻿

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers recognition celebrates industry professionals who are making strides in the real estate space through their positive contributions. In addition, each year, RISMedia honors a select group of Newsmakers by inducting them into the Newsmakers Hall of Fame, celebrating distinguished icons in the industry for their long-standing service.

Join us in recognizing this week’s featured 2020 Hall of Fame inductee:

Mark Woodroof & Marilyn Eiland

Managing Partners,

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Mark Woodroof and Marilyn Eiland are the managing partners of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene, the No. 1 Greater Houston Metropolitan area brokerage.

In March 2000, the pair became co-managing partners after purchasing Gary Greene, and franchised the brokerage under the Prudential name. In June 2012, the firm rejoined its original brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

In 2019, the company merged with Heritage Texas Properties, who will now do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene. The firm now has 24 offices and 1,300 affiliates, becoming one of the top 50 real estate firms in the U.S.

“This merger begins a new, exciting chapter of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene’s mission to provide exceptional service to the communities in which we live and call home,” says Eiland.

“We believe that aligning ourselves through strategic mergers brings even greater benefits to our affiliated agents and our clients,” adds Woodroof.

Woodroof, who was named the 2018 Most Admired CEO by the Houston Business Journal, has held a variety of prominent positions in real estate management since 1985. He is a former chairman of the Houston Association of REALTORS®, and is actively involved in the National Association of REALTORS®, where he serves as a director, and is a member of the Residential Firms Real Estate Service Advisory Group.

Eiland, a former director of the Houston Association of REALTORS® and the Texas Association of REALTORS®, has held various management roles within the company since joining as its training director in 1978. She served as president of the Texas CRB Council and has been honored as Manager of the Year. In 2005, she was commissioned a “Yellow Rose of Texas” for her significant contributions to the community.

The pair are also active members of The Vision Group and The Realty Alliance, and have worked to raise more than $3 million for The Sunshine Kids since 2001. Other charitable efforts include Triumph Over Kids Cancer, Habitat for Humanity and Bay Area Turning Point.

For more from the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, go to RISMedia.com/2020-Newsmakers or RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine. For consideration for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com.