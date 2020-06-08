zavvie selected to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate Preferred Alliance Program

Preparing for the coming real estate rebound, zavvie, a platform for real estate brokerages, announced its selection as a Preferred Alliance Program member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks.

As a Preferred Alliance member, zavvie expands its reach through one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate together have more than 52,000 network agents in over 1,600 offices nationwide.

Mark Stark, CEO and owner in Las Vegas, Nev., has already partnered with zavvie, whose Offer Optimizer™ Suite technology connects agents and their clients to iBuyers. zavvie unlocks the ability for agents to present all the selling options to homeowners, from listing on the open market to choosing an instant sale.

“Homeowners want to see what iBuyers will offer. We can show them what it looks like to sell their home to an iBuyer, sell their home on the open market or they may choose not to sell,” said Mark Stark.

“Consumers want choices, and our new iBuyer service give them more choices than ever,” adds Gordon Miles, president and COO in Las Vegas, Nev. “We know from research that homeowners want the help of a professional real estate sales executive when they sell, including when they sell to an iBuyer. We are giving consumers what they are asking for.” zavvie provides top brokerages and their agents the technology, marketing and support they need to serve their clients in today’s evolving real estate landscape.

“A real estate rebound craves confidence, and the return of iBuyer offers will bring certainty to the marketplace,” said Lane Hornung, co-founder, and CEO of zavvie. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate are among the most trusted names in business today. Achieving the status as a Preferred Alliance member grows zavvie’s reach by more than 10x. It also demonstrates that brokerages must have an iBuyer strategy and a technology solution for their agents to tap into a business opportunity that will help fuel real estate’s bounce back,” Hornung added.

Hornung notes that zavvie offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real estate network members a customized solution with rapid creation and deployment—an essential benefit as brokerages look to ramp up business. “Millions of homeowners will want to see what an iBuyer will offer. The zavvie platform keeps the agent in the center of every transaction by streamlining the iBuyer process for agents and their clients. Now more than ever, consumers want a trusted advisor to help them sell their home, whatever path they choose to take, and zavvie provides agents the iBuyer tools they need.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com, www.realliving.com or www.zavvie.com.