Broker Spotlight: Coach Your Agents by Adding Value and Build a Winning Team

In a highly competitive real estate brokerage environment, it has never been more important to build cultures of highly performing, happy agents who see your partnership as that, a partnership that includes actual value from the broker and you, their manager.

You can make a huge difference in the success of your agents by coaching, training and developing your team to greater success. Adding value means showing them how to use your company’s marketing and technology tools in a way that actually helps them generate more appointments, close more listings and sales, and increase their income while also decreasing their expenses.

Here are some proven strategies to help you grow your agents through coaching, training and weekly development:



Hold weekly coaching and training sessions. Increase your agent productivity by holding several coaching and training sessions a week to develop their sales, listing, social marketing and negotiation skills. Drive more listings and sales for your entire team by helping them develop daily prospecting and lead generation practices. Most agents are not talking to enough potential buyer and seller prospects. Host several call activities weekly to get your team connecting with more potential buyer and sellers. The goal is to fill their pipeline with 30-plus listing leads and 30-plus fire leads.



Review your agents’ pipelines and help them convert those leads into actual appointments. Get your agents focused on having a weekly call for a set number of listing appointments, and a set number of buyer showing appointments. Hold them accountable by having them set the goal with you and then follow up with you as to how many appointments they’ve actually secured. By reviewing their pipelines, you will probably be able to match buyers and sellers from one agent pipeline with buyers and sellers from the pipeline of another agent in your office, which will be exactly like matching buyers and sellers from the inventory of the agents in your office, bringing a buyer and seller together. One of your agents may be working on a listing and because you reviewed their pipeline, you know about it and you happen to know that another agent in the office has a buyer for that price point and neighborhood. Many sales come together because you, as the sales manager, connected your agents to create a sale.



Appointments make sales happen. Many agents need to change their dialogue to create online, virtual listings and buyer showing appointments. There is more control when we can walk a buyer through a virtual showing experience to discuss the pros and cons of the properties rather than have the buyers rule out a property they may have actually liked. Many buyers purchase a home they didn’t like online. By providing buyers with an online virtual showing appointment, this allows the buyer’s agent to be controlling the process and saying to their buyer “the pictures don’t do this house justice,” or “I’ve been in this one and you really need to see it.” Agents can tell them, “Don’t judge a book by its cover, many of my clients buy homes they didn’t like online and I wouldn’t want you to miss a great opportunity.”



Schedule your agent’s prospecting. Have your agents make outgoing calls and have a better strategy to convert those phone calls into listing and showing appointments, even if they are virtual. If agents are adding value to the customer, they will get an appointment. Rather than dialogue that would benefit you, ask better questions about where people want to live and when they want to move. Offer staging and home improvement advice as a pre-listing service that will help add value and get your agents a listing appointment.

Make sure you have a plan to grow your agents. By doing so, you will not only be increasing their revenue but that of your office’s as well. Great things happen when your existing agents are producing more. You develop a culture that is considered the place to be, retaining your agents is easier and you can also recruit more agents to a thriving, winning team! Market share, listings, sales, top line revenue and profitability all increase as well.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer.