5 Tips to Streamline Your Real Estate Lead Generation

If there’s one thing the coronavirus pandemic has taught us, it’s how to work smarter. When stay-at-home orders made certain parts of the real estate process off limits, we learned to adapt to get the job done effectively.

This same idea can be applied to your real estate lead generation strategy—by making small changes in your routine, you can get more out of the time you spend generating leads.

Even though many agents had to hit pause on real estate lead generation during the spring, the summer is an opportunity to bounce back, as a new normal begins to manifest. When you craft your new real estate lead generation strategy, consider these tips to streamline the process.

1. Plan your day.

Take some time in the evening or before you start your work hours in the morning to plan your day. That way, you can hit the ground running as soon as you fire up your computer, instead of wasting time thinking about what you need to get done. Block off a chunk of time for lead generation, and plan exactly what you will do with that time, whether it’s focusing on writing personal notes or calling past clients to reconnect.



2. Prioritize your relationships.

Go through your real estate CRM and ensure that you are reaching out to the right people. Keep a list of relationships who have referred you the most in the past and prioritize reaching out to those folks. After all, their referrals are a huge part of your business. Connect with this group first to stay top of mind and increase your likelihood of receiving future referrals.



3. Delegate.

It’s hard to find time to generate leads when you’re bogged down by other tasks. Try to delegate time-consuming tasks, like stuffing envelopes with your marketing flyers and filing paperwork, to your assistant. When it comes to watching the kids at home, have a conversation with your spouse so that they can take care of them during your scheduled lead-generation time.

4. Build extra space into your schedule.

Emergencies pop up during the day that you have to handle—especially if you’ve had your entire family home for the past few months! You’ve probably learned that the minute you divert your attention from your current task to tackle something else, there’s a good chance you won’t return to it. Plan for these unexpected “fires” by building space in your schedule to handle them. This wiggle room will give you the flexibility you need to get back on track with your day.

5. Track your progress.

Tracking not only provides perspective on how close you are to reaching your goals, it also helps you see what’s been done and what still needs doing. This will help you become more efficient and organized as you tackle your real estate lead generation.

Real estate lead generation is an essential part of your business. As you dive back into a regular schedule, use these tips to streamline the process, so you can maximize your time.