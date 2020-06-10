NAWRB’s NDILC Launches “Embed the Vision Challenge” for Youth Educational and Training Programs

The Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB) Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC) announced an “Embed the Vision Challenge” for youth educational training programs that are helping to increase diversity in industries in which minorities are underrepresented by providing children and teens with the resources they need to pursue their dreams.

Organizations or companies that are nurturing the foundation for children in underserved communities to achieve their professional dreams can show NDILC how they are “embedding the vision” of opportunity in the minds of America’s next generations.

Submissions are being accepted until June 20, and organizations and companies that participate will be featured in NAWRB’s Magazine, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. In addition, non-profits will be given a complimentary subbanner in NAWRB’s newsletter.

Content Square 1.

Submissions can be sent to media@nawrb.com and must follow the below requirements:

– In 300 words or less, NAWRB about your program and how it is encouraging youth in underserved communities to pursue industries that lack diversity.

– Share images that are representative of the program, including participants, projects, field trips, and so forth*. (*As many programs have gone virtual due to the pandemic, these pictures can be from 2019.)

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.nawrb.com/NDILC.