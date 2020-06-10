Realogy Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Its $550 Million Offering of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes

Realogy Holdings Corp. announced that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Realogy Group LLC, together with a co-issuer, priced at par $550 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625 percent senior secured second lien notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The aggregate size of the offering has been upsized from $400 million to $550 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by Realogy Intermediate Holdings LLC, Realogy Group’s direct parent, and each domestic subsidiary of the company, other than certain excluded entities, that is a guarantor under its senior secured credit facilities and certain of its outstanding securities. The Notes will also be guaranteed by the company, on an unsecured senior subordinated basis. The Notes will be secured by substantially the same collateral as the company’s existing first lien obligations under its senior secured credit facilities on a second priority basis.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem in full its outstanding 5.250 percent Senior Notes due 2021, and to pay related accrued interest, premium, fees and expenses.

The Notes and the related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes and the related guarantees will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

“We were able to successfully access the market at a time of improved market conditions and upsize our pricing because of strong demand, which demonstrates investors’ confidence in Realogy’s long-term growth potential and optimism for our ability to own the recovery. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made proactive moves to help us navigate this crisis, take care of our people as much as possible, and ensure Realogy comes out strong on the other side. Our actions today are yet another example of prudent financial management, entirely resolving near term debt maturity without impacting our consolidated debt ratio as we continue to thoughtfully manage Realogy’s financial profile, including preserving our ample liquid cash, which gives us even greater flexibility to invest in our future.”

