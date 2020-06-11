Take Time This Weekend to Improve Collaboration Within Your Team

Strong collaboration within your real estate team not only strongly benefits team members, but your clients as well! Whether you’re the newest member of an up-and-coming team or a broker who manages multiple offices, strong team-building skills is critical now more than ever.

From setting clear goals to fostering teamwork exercises, there are many impactful ways to facilitate collaboration. Here are three ways to improve collaboration within your own team:

Clarify team responsibilities. One of the areas that many teams can improve on is clarifying each members’ role and responsibilities. Take some time this weekend to communicate with your members or write out each of their goals and what is expected of them. Tackling this will benefit the team’s long-term goals and larger objectives that are still on your plate.

Research engaging team exercises. Fun weekend outings help to foster working relationships between members. Aside from activities like escape rooms and improv classes, more goal-oriented exercises can be accomplished at your office. Due to social distancing, these activities will likely have to be put on the backburner, but take time this weekend to do research on video conferencing team-building activities and other exercises that can be employed once your office is fully reopened.

Spend more time with team members. As a leader, and a real estate professional, getting away from the brokerage or away from your home right now is beneficial, not only for your mental health, but in getting to really know individual team members better as well. With many states still in the process of reopening, perhaps consider taking one or two team members out for lunch and refrain from large group outings.

What other tactics are you employing to improve collaboration on your team?

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.