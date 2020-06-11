NAR Introduces Implicit Bias Training for REALTORÂ® Members, Associations

As part of its commitment to addressing racial injustice in America, the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR)Â has begun circulating a new 50-minute Implicit Bias Training video to its members and association staff. Partnering with the New York-based Perception Institute, NAR’s onlineÂ videoÂ draws upon recent research to illustrate how the human brain’s automatic, instantÂ association of stereotypes with particular groups can cause people to treat those who are different from them unfairly. Scientific evidence also suggests these biases persist despite people’s best intentions and often without conscious awareness.

“Fair housing, equality and inclusion are among NAR’s most cherished values,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “REALTORSÂ®Â follow a strict Code of Ethics that not only defines us as professionals but explicitlyÂ prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, gender, national origin or sexual identity.

“We are committed to leading the way on policies that address racial injustice and build communities where people of every color feel safe to pursue their own American Dream.Â This training video is a small part of an ongoing education campaign that will position REALTORSÂ®Â to lead in the fight against racial discrimination.”

The Perception Institute, which provides implicit bias training in courtrooms, boardrooms, classrooms and hospitals, has applied the latest research on bias and discrimination to the everyday work of America’s 1.4 millionÂ REALTORSÂ®. NAR’s 50-minuteÂ video, which offers strategies to override bias in order to convey respect, ensure fairness and improve business relationships, is a precursor to a more in-depth training curriculum being developed for real estate brokers to deliver to their agents.

NAR is also urgingÂ REALTORÂ®Â Associations to consider revising their new member orientations and other mandatory education courses to focus on the delivery of equal services. This comes withÂ NARÂ in JanuaryÂ unveiling a new Fair HousingÂ Accountability, Culture Change and Training (ACT) Plan, designed to equip its members to be industry leaders in protecting housing rights.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

