Pride Month: NAGLREP Spreads Messages of Inclusivity and Diversity in Real Estate Through On-Demand Events

In honor of June as Pride Month, the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) has been partnering with several industry notables to spread the message of inclusivity and diversity in the real estate space.

NAGLREP has been hosting a series of on-demand events this month in partnership with Realogy, leading up to the organization’s June 30 True Colors Pride event.

Here’s the calendar breakdown for the rest of the month:



June 16 – Chapter Leaders Celebrate National Homeownership Month

June 17 – Women of NAGLREP Zoom Happy Hour

June 18 – NAGLREP & Pride Around the Nation: With Love From Chicago

June 30 – Virtual Pride Parade Featuring Sherri Chris, President & CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands

No registration is required for the events. Those interested in attending can visit www.facebook.com/NAGLREP.

On June 4, the organization hosted a Top LGBT+ Agent Panel. You can watch the replay here:

In addition, NAGLREP Founder Jeff Berger was recently featured on RE/MAX CEO Adam Conto’s podcast, “Start With a Win.” You can watch the replay here:

“While it is impossible to duplicate the emotional experience of hearing millions cheer along Pride parade routes, our events will empower NAGLREP members to interact with friends in the real estate industry, have some fun and share their Pride in a unique way,” said Berger in a blog post on the organization’s website. “We will continue to showcase why the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to Federal Fair Housing Law, promotes equality and fairness for the housing market.”

This week, the Supreme Court delivered a major victory to LBTQ employees, ruling on Monday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits sex discrimination in the workplace, also protects LGBTQ employees from being fired due to their sexual orientation.

For more information, please visit www.naglrep.com.