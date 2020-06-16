Change Is Your Ally, Embrace It

In an era of consumer choice, agents and brokerages who move past “good enough” will stand apart.



A market-shuttering pandemic. Nationwide protests. An economy in flux.

The picture of real estate today isn’t exactly in sharp focus. One thing is certain, however: We’re all chomping at the bit to return to normal.

But what is normal now?

The traditional model of real estate, in which agents and brokerages lead the real estate experience for buyers and sellers, still exists. It always will. But what that experience looks like is changing, as clients develop new requirements and find new options.

That change is your ally.

The pandemic has opened the door to a new completely digital way of working that will redefine the real estate experience for agents, brokerages, buyers and sellers for the better. Those who embrace this new way of doing things will stand apart as leaders in their field, trailblazers in a turbulent time.

We’re entering a new digital era. And tech companies are partnering to help.

Meet Lone Wolf Marketplace, a brand-new online hub purpose-built to put digital resources in your hands. Built in collaboration with some of the best and brightest tech companies around, Marketplace plugs into your transactions to connect you to digital tools, services and solutions for every aspect of real estate—title insurance, earnest money deposits, virtual tours, and more.

As easy as downloading an app for your phone, you can add the nation’s leading moving concierge service, Updater, to your transactions and dramatically improve your clients’ entire homebuying and selling journey—all at no cost to the agent, the brokerage or your clients.

It’s an experience that lives online, all the time. Agents shouldn’t have to log into a dozen places to complete a single transaction, and Marketplace partners embrace this new way of operating.

“Allowing Lone Wolf users to leverage our platform in order to provide value to their customers was a no-brainer for us, said Chris Avery, vice president at Updater. “Together, we’re helping tens of thousands of agents provide a frictionless moving experience for their customers, and it’s extremely easy to access because it’s embedded within a product they already log into and use every day.”

Marketplace represents a move to the new norm in residential real estate—a client-first, collaborative effort from the industry’s most innovative tech providers, coming together to give everyone in real estate the end-to-end digital experience they’ve seen in other industries and craved in their own for years. It’s a huge change in an extremely competitive industry—but it’s happening with the guidance of national, state and local associations as well as some of the largest brokerages in North America.

“We’ve long been proponents of connected transactions and enhancing the experience for members and their clients through easy-to-access tools,” said Jared Martin, Chairman of Real Estate Business Services, LLC, a subsidiary of the California Association of REALTORS®. “We continue to work closely with Lone Wolf to provide essential services to C.A.R. members through their member benefit transaction management solutions, zipForm Plus and zipTMS, and look forward to the addition of more partners to Marketplace.”

Much like the introduction of Netflix, innovative change can be challenging. There will always be those who insist on their way of doing things, no matter how piecemeal or manual it may be.

What will win out in the end, however, is the crucial role that agents and brokerages play in the home-buying and selling experience. Now, equipped with countless online tools like title integrations, virtual tours, digital earnest deposits, and more, agents and brokerages can create an all-new experience for buyers and sellers for today’s new economy, while still providing the superior service they’re known for.

Change is a great ally in defining this new experience. Embrace it!