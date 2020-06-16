NAR Applauds Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ Equality

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling Monday affirming workplace discrimination protection for LGBTQ individuals nationwide. The 6-3 opinion states that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protecting individuals from workplace discrimination based on sex also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity.

“NAR counts many LGBTQ persons among its 1.4 million members, and we are overjoyed to celebrate this victory with them today,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif.

“NAR amended its code of ethics to prohibit discrimination in real estate based on sexual orientation in 2010 and gender identity in 2013. Now, all LGBTQ persons will have this same peace of mind in the workplace,” Malta continued. “Many minorities, unfortunately, know the sickening feeling that comes with the fear of losing a job because of prejudice. This ruling today is a victory for fairness at a time our country needs it most. It offers momentum in the fight for equality for all persons suffering under the weight of intolerance and bias.”

In 2016, NAR also adopted a motion to actively seek legislation that includes sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the Fair Housing Act.

“As we continue to pursue equal housing opportunities for all Americans, NAR will remain at the forefront of this fight,” Malta said.

