Top Florida Real Estate Firm Coldwell Banker Premier Properties Joins Schmidt Family of Companies

Coldwell Banker Premier Properties announced that it has merged with the Schmidt Family of Companies. Based in Traverse City, Mich., the Schmidt Family of Companies operates more than 90 Coldwell Banker offices with approximately 2,000 agents on both coasts of Florida, western and northern Michigan, northeast Ohio and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Schmidt Family of Companies is a fifth generation, full-service real estate brokerage firm that was founded in Michigan in 1927. Led by Ken Schmidt and his son Mike, the company generated a combined 18,765 transactions and $3.9 billion in sales volume in 2019.

Coldwell Banker Premier Properties is one of the top 50 Coldwell Banker franchisees nationally with 1,323 transaction sides in 2019 leading to more than $400 million in sales volume in 2019. The company was founded in 1998 by Steve Cupolo and grew to 11 offices with 250 agents serving eastern Florida from St. Augustine and northern St. John’s County down through Daytona Beach. The company will retain its name and Cupolo will now serve as regional vice president, maintaining leadership of day-to-day operations.

“We have known Steve for a long time and our values align so well,” said Ken Schmidt, CEO of the Schmidt Family of Companies. “As we have grown from our roots in northern Michigan and into the Cleveland area, we strategically chose to expand further with a concentration in Florida. Coldwell Banker Premier Properties is another that affords us the opportunity to focus on waterfront, resort and luxury markets where our experiences can assist in growth. We look forward to the local expertise Steve and his agents provide and know they will benefit from our size, scope, and ability to develop natural referral opportunities.”

Cupolo reports that the impact of COVID-19 has not dramatically altered the region’s housing market with sales and average price both up approximately 5 percent year-over-year while the luxury market is up 16 percent in sales and 13 percent in volume led largely by vacation/second homebuyers from the Northeast and California.

“The Schmidt Family of Companies is the largest company in the Coldwell Banker network based on the number of offices,” Cupolo said. “The level of sales and marketing resources and support will allow us to further solidify our already strong regional presence and enhance the outstanding customer service we provide to our agents and our clients. We are most excited about leveraging the luxury home marketing program that the Schmidt Family of Companies has perfected and helping expose our high-end listings. We now have access to a dynamic, innovative and world-class in-house marketing group, complete with graphic designers, digital marketers, digital media and technology experts.”

“We are very excited about our company’s further development on the east coast of Florida,” said Mike Schmidt, president of the Schmidt Family of Companies. “We continue to be in a growth mode. Today’s announcement is another positive sign and shows how bullish we are on the region’s future. We are committed to ensuring that all homebuyers and sellers receive the best imaginable service and that our agents and brokers are afforded every opportunity to maximize their business potential.”



Source: www.schmidtfamilyofcompanies.com

