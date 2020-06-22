CoreLogic Brings HomeVisit marketing Solutions to Rhode Island

CoreLogic®, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced an agreement to offer its HomeVisit™ visual media and marketing solutions to the 6,300 members of the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a subsidiary of the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS®.

Using HomeVisit, State-Wide MLS members can easily order professional photography and videos, 3D house models, single-property websites, aerial videos and photos, virtual tours and printed materials to support their real estate marketing efforts. State-Wide MLS members can initiate a HomeVisit order directly from Matrix™, a multiple listing platform with more than 830,000 users in most major markets across the United States and Canada.

“Our agents and brokers are looking for new ways to serve their clients safely and effectively,” said John Breault, vice president of MLS & Member Services for State-Wide MLS. “HomeVisit makes it easy to explore a home inside and out without physically visiting the property. Tight integration with our Matrix platform creates a simple, intuitive workflow for our members. HomeVisit is exactly the type of advanced solution we need to help sustain the Rhode Island real estate market right now.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the benefits of HomeVisit to Rhode Island,” added Scott Little, executive of Property Marketing Solutions for CoreLogic. “From Providence to Warwick, real estate agents can showcase their listings with HomeVisit’s state-of-the-art photography, video, print and online imagery services. It used to be only prestige listings received this sort of enhanced marketing. Now, buyers will be able to view amazing images of properties all over the state from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

To learn more about HomeVisit, go to www.homevisit.com. For more information on State-Wide MLS, visit www.rirealtors.org.

