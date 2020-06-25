John L. Scott Real Estate Announces New Vice President of Residential and Employee Operations Role

John L. Scott Real Estate has announced a new role on the executive team—the company’s vice president of residential and employee operations. Tina Goedde, who previously served on the executive team as the company’s vice president of talent resources, has been promoted into this new role, which oversees human resources, residential operations and facilities management.

Goedde joined John L. Scott in 2016 as the company’s director of human resources, and was promoted in 2018 to vice president of talent resources, a position on the executive team. During this time, Goedde managed all human resources efforts for the entire John L. Scott family, and also played a key role in driving overall corporate initiatives.

Recently, John L. Scott was named one of Washington’s 100 Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Goedde was closely involved in the application process, leading the employee survey creation and completion. She also leads the review of employee feedback gleaned from these surveys and implementation of new policies and initiatives to improve workplace satisfaction.

Before joining John L. Scott, Goedde established her leadership skills in the human relations field through her work at a handful of companies, including a Fortune 500 retailer based in Seattle. Now, Goedde said she’s looking forward to applying her passion for service and company culture to different areas of the brokerage.

“I’m excited to broaden my scope of influence at John L. Scott through the vice president of residential and employee operations position,” said Goedde. “We’re establishing some great plans that will positively influence our employees and brokers network-wide, and it’s an honor to lead these initiatives to fruition.”

Duane Giglia, who oversees operations at John L. Scott, said Goedde’s passion, leadership and vast skillset will lend itself well to her new role.

“Tina’s extensive experience in employee relations, streamlining standard business practices and her dedication to supporting office initiatives and corporate goals makes her an excellent fit for this role,” said Giglia, vice president of operations at John L. Scott.

Goedde has a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing from Western Washington University.



For more information, please visit www.johnlscott.com.