NAR’s Consumer Ad Campaign Earns Fourth National Accolade of the Year

The consumer advertising campaign of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) walked away with its fourth national award this year, when Digiday named NAR’s “Home Again” content program the nation’s Best Brand Partnership, B2C category, of 2019. Co-produced with Vice and HAVAS, “Home Again” told the story of communities in Puerto Rico, Houston, Texas, and Paradise, Calif., recovering from large-scale natural disasters while highlighting the role REALTORS® played in the rebuilding process.

“REALTORS® do more than help clients safely and efficiently buy and sell property. Our reputations are developed because of the work we do for our neighbors. I am tremendously proud of this content partnership and this award, simply because ‘Home Again’ exemplifies the very best of our membership,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co, Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “REALTORS® came together with unparalleled commitment to their communities at a time when that was needed most, and their authenticity and compassion in action is the perfect reminder of the value REALTORS® bring to the communities in which they live and work.”

In a category developed to “highlight a brand/publisher partnership that has successfully promoted a brand, product or service across publisher channels,” NAR and Vice bested a handful of finalists to earn the Digiday award. Runners up included partnerships between the Ellen Digital Network and Starbucks Rewards, and CBS News Digital and GoDaddy, among others. Content partnerships play a vital role in NAR’s campaign strategy, demonstrating the REALTOR® difference through real stories of the rich relationships that exist between NAR members and their communities.

The Digiday Awards, considered among the most influential in the industry, are dedicated to recognizing innovation, creativity and excellence in the fields of publishing, content marketing, advertising, advertising technology and video. Digiday provides daily online news about advertising, publishing and media.

NAR’s “That’s Who We R” advertising campaign won two STEVIE® awards in May, including Marketing Campaign of the Year—Real Estate, after having received the American Society of Association Executives’ 2020 Gold Circle Award for Rebranding and Telly’s Silver Award for Branded Content for The Journey Home— a content partnership with Apartment Therapy—earlier this year.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.