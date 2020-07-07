Customizing the Tech Engine for Maximum Results

Lamacchia Realty Launches Powerhouse Platform



If there’s one thing that’s become crystal clear for businesses in the wake of the coronavirus, it’s that technology is inextricably linked to success—in times of crisis and otherwise.

Anthony Lamacchia, CEO of Lamacchia Companies and broker/owner of Lamacchia Realty, serving the Boston metro region, realized this fact long before the impact of the pandemic when he set out to develop an internal tech engine designed for the unique needs of his business model. As Lamacchia says, “I wanted it to have everything an agent, our staff and our leadership team could need.”

This past January, he officially launched LamacchiaHUB, a private-label, all-in-one technology platform that systematizes operations for managers, agents and employees, creating critical efficiencies and enhancing the capability to do business company-wide.

A Personalized Powerhouse

According to Lamacchia, despite the fact that a sea of existing technology already floods the market, it all fell a bit short. “We would’ve needed to buy 10 systems to do what we wanted to accomplish,” he explains. “Some systems are good when the lead comes in, but terrible with transaction management. Others are good with transactions and terrible with leads. I wanted a platform that would work completely from end-to-end—from lead to closing.”

LamacchiaHUB is the culmination of that goal. According to Lamacchia Companies’ Vice President of Finance, Sarah Chaisson—the firm’s first employee who came on board 15 years ago—the company had experimented with a variety of off-the-shelf technologies over the years, but ultimately, none fit the bill.

“We had internal people on one system and agents on another system, and that posed a lot of problems,” explains Chaisson. “That’s when we started talking about creating our own system that both agents and staff could use. We had heard a lot about Salesforce, and they helped us customize the system so that it would serve as a total transaction management platform, from the second an agent gets a lead to the time a property closes, and then afterwards to stay in touch.”

Chaisson began sowing the seeds for LamacchiaHUB in 2014, and spearheaded the effort with the help of Business Systems Engineer John “Oz” Remby.

“We recognized that we needed something that was cloud-based to be readily accessible to all staff and agents at all times and on all devices,” explains Remby. “We decided to build our CRM on the Salesforce Platform because of its inherent ability to be fully customizable, to grow and scale with our business.”

After spending five years and more than a million dollars creating a platform that is truly unique to Lamacchia Realty, the system was rebranded as LamacchiaHUB. “It is tailored 100 percent to the way we do business,” says Remby. “We can make the tool do what we need it to do, rather than having to conform to the tool because of limitations in the technology.”

“Our office staff, management, agents—everyone in the whole company is now using this same platform, yet it meets all the specific needs of different departments,” explains Chaisson.

LamacchiaHUB is a game-changer for agents. According to Lamacchia Realty top producer Michelle Wesson, “This customizes what agents and the administration needs. It’s dramatically changed my business.”

Wesson was among an advisory group of 10 agents who were closely involved in the development and testing of LamacchiaHUB, a key factor in its ultimate success.

“Everyone in the company has had a say in how the platform works and the features that go into it,” says Remby. “Literally every day, I get ideas or requests from leadership, staff and agents. The end result is a collaborative effort. This helps us ensure the tool is something everyone wants to use, not has to use.”

The platform has facilitated critical operational efficiencies and transparencies, says Chaisson. “We would need to have more people on staff if it wasn’t for this system,” she explains. “From the second they put a property under agreement, agents can see all the tasks they need to do on specific days. They will also see their commission split so they’re not questioning what they’ll get paid on a transaction. The platform also gives them access to different dashboards so they can see their performance this year versus last year and how much they need to sell to bump up to the next commission bracket. It’s literally laid out for them in black and white.”

A Competitive Edge in the New Normal

In the time of coronavirus, a tool like LamacchiaHUB gives agents a much-needed advantage as they navigate new market realities.

“I think it gives them a big competitive edge,” says Lamacchia. “It walks them through the transaction start to finish. It enables them to track all of their clients and keep in touch.”

Remby also emphasizes the system’s ability to help agents track the full lifecycle of a client’s transaction, thanks to the program’s built-in automation. “Agents can enter in leads and nurture them all the way to clients, then track their client’s transactions from start to finish. They can then continue to re-engage with past clients to stay top-of-mind for repeat business,” he says. “It’s especially helpful for agents who are new to real estate and/or those new to Lamacchia and our process. Even our seasoned agents find this extremely helpful to make sure each transaction is completed to a high standard.”

Wesson has experienced this capability first-hand. “The platform allows us to follow a buyer or seller through the transaction from beginning to end,” she explains, “providing reminders that are needed to keep us on track. This helps us make sure we’re meeting all of our deadlines.”

Since the system is cloud-based, agents and staff can access LamacchiaHUB from anywhere, especially important in today’s work-from-home era. “Agents can hop on their laptop at home, then log in from a computer at one of our offices if they need to do a little work there. Then they can open it up on their phone while in-between showing appointments,” explains Remby.

LamacchiaHUB also incorporates a groundbreaking property search tool, LamacchiaLinks, which allows agents to enter the search criteria of a buyer to discover matching listings of other Lamacchia agents. This includes properties not yet on the market, giving agents an important competitive advantage in a tight-inventory environment. Listing agents can pull a list of buyer clients and leads that are looking for the exact properties they are trying to sell.

“Our MLS login, property records, etc., are all very easy to access through LamacchiaLinks without ever leaving the platform,” says Wesson. “This is such a time saver. It allows us to use our time in the most effective way.”

More Important Now Than Ever Before

LamacchiaHUB helps agents run their business and stay connected, which is more valuable than ever in a time when in-person contact has been limited.

“One of the many things Anthony emphasizes is to stay top-of-mind with clients, your sphere and past clients,” says Wesson. “With this system, we can do that in a much more time-efficient manner.”

“The thing I love most about LamacchiaHUB is that you can’t forget to do something,” says Chaisson. “Everything is literally laid out for you step-by-step from the moment the lead comes in. This will help agents stay organized, be more efficient and do more business.”

For more information, please visit www.lamacchiarealty.com.

Maria Patterson is RISMedia’s executive editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at maria@rismedia.com.