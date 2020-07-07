HGTV Aligns With LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio for the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2020

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) and Luxury Portfolio International® have announced the launch of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2020. This is the ninth consecutive year HGTV has worked exclusively with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International® for the popular online promotion, which generated more than one million votes last year.

This year’s Ultimate House Hunt runs from June 30 through August 4 on HGTV.com and features extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Big City Digs, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes. A special Global Homes gallery is also featured, spotlighting beautiful properties from outside of the U.S. All featured homes are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®.

Consumers can tour the 89 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com and can then cast a vote for their favorite properties. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes.

“We are delighted to join forces with HGTV for the Ultimate House Hunt again this year to highlight some of the extraordinary homes our members represent around the world,” said Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “HGTV’s audience shares our passion for beautiful homes, and I am confident they will find inspiration in the exceptional designs and breathtaking locations showcased this year.”

This year’s finalists include 89 homes represented by 35 real estate companies: @properties; Allen Tate Company; Ansley Atlanta Real Estate; Baird & Warner; Chase International; Dickens Mitchener; Dunes Real Estate; Ebby Halliday Realtors; Edina Realty; Florida Executive Realty; Greenwood King Properties; Halstead Real Estate; Harry Norman, REALTORS; Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers; Hilton & Hyland; Houlihan Lawrence; Locations; Long & Foster® Real Estate, Inc.; Long Realty Company; McEnearney Associates, Inc.; Pinnacle Estate Properties; Premier Estate Properties, Inc.; PureWest Real Estate; ReeceNichols Real Estate; Richardson Properties; Sibcy Cline Realtors; Silver Creek Real Estate Group; Smith & Associates Real Estate; Strand Hill Properties; The Group, Inc.; Village Properties/ William Raveis Real Estate; Williams Trew; Willis Allen Real Estate; and Windermere Real Estate – Utah.

The winning homes will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com, as well as the prestige of being selected as fan favorites.

Additional properties featured in the Global Homes gallery come from 13 different countries or territories around the world and are represented by Bahamas Realty Limited; Barfoot & Thompson; Chas Everitt International Property Group; Immobiliere Le Lion; INS Portugal – Fine Properties; Jawitz Properties Ltd.; Oikos Immobiliare; REmexico Real Estate; Sea Glass Properties; Select Caribbean Properties; Servmor Realty; Sunshine Properties; and Turks & Caicos Property

To view all homes and cast your vote, visit: HGTV.com/househunt

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.