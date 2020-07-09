Facebook Events for Your Real Estate Business

You may have had to become creative in exploring different options for conducting open houses lately. You have probably already begun working with tools such as Zoom or Facebook Live, but you may not have tried another free tool—Facebook Events.

With Facebook Events, you have the opportunity to connect with your audience on Facebook and let them know what you have going on. Keep in mind that this tool can generate a large number of opportunities to gain exposure for your open house or even your next buyer.

What Is a Facebook Event?

A Facebook Event is like a scheduled calendar event, but on Facebook. You can create events for your open houses and so much more. When you have a Facebook Event, you can directly invite your friends and followers on Facebook to your event to gain more exposure.

When people RSVP to your event, they will automatically receive Facebook notifications when something is posted in the event, when the event starts and if there are any changes to the event.



How to Create a Facebook Event?

Creating a Facebook Event is easy and free. Check out the quick list for creating an event below:

1. Start in your main news feed on Facebook and click Events. When you click events, it will bring you to the events page and from there you will see all of the events that you have RSVP’d to and some events that are suggested for you.

2. Once you are on the Events page, click Create New Event. Once you click this, you will choose to create a public or private event. A private Facebook Event will only be shown to your Facebook friends and followers, whereas a public event is open to anyone on Facebook who stumbles across the event.

3. After you have selected the type of event, fill in some of the details such as the event name, location, date, time and description.

4. If you have created a public event, you will have the option to add a few keywords to the event so it will get found. For instance, you could say “virtual open house” or “open house.”

5. Once you have filled out all of this information, you will click create. This will create the Facebook event and will redirect you to invite your friends and followers.



You’ve Created Your Event; What’s Next?

After you have created your event and invited friends and followers, you can create a promo video for your event and add some pictures or whatever other marketing you wish to create for your event.

Within your event page, your followers and potential attendees can ask questions about the event. Use this opportunity to engage with those questions and your followers to keep them in the loop.

If you are well-skilled in Facebook, you can also take your event to the next level by creating a Facebook Ad. If you’d like to learn how to create a Facebook Ad for your event, click here.

When it comes to Facebook Events, you have infinite opportunities to build your business. You can market an open house, virtual or otherwise, directly to your friends and followers. However, if managing social media isn’t really your thing, check out Homes.com Social Fuel.



Patty McNease is vice president of Brand Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.