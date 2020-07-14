USGBC Announces LEED Homes Awards Recipients and Residential Project of the Year

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced the recipients of the annual LEED Homes Awards. The awards recognize LEED-certified residential projects that are positively impacting communities through sustainable, healthy and resilient design, as well as builders and developers who are helping to advance green home building. Recipients represent multifamily, single family and affordable housing projects from around the world, including the U.S., Mexico and Turkey. This year’s Project of the Year is Park Mozaik A Block in Ankara, Turkey.

“As communities around the world are grappling with how to address the economic and health challenges we’re facing, it’s never been more important to commit to the development of green homes that help families lower their utility payments and enhance their health and well-being,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “The LEED Homes Awards recognizes the residential builders and developers committed to LEED who are leading the industry to a sustainable, resilient and healthy future. This year’s recipients are examples of what we can achieve when we prioritize decisions that support both people and the planet, especially for our most vulnerable communities, and they remind us that each certified green home is an opportunity to improve someone’s quality of life.”

The full list of this year’s LEED Homes Awards recipients include:

Outstanding Multifamily Project:

– Iconia Cubos Luxury Living, Guadalajara, Mexico

– Park Mozaik A Block, Ankara, Turkey (Project of the Year)

– Sitka Apartments, Seattle, Wash.

Outstanding Single-Family Project:



– GPD 346 Highland, Weston, Mass.

– GREENLAB, Dallas, Texas

– Sikes Residence, Cincinnati, Ohio

Outstanding Affordable Project:

– 3365 Third Ave, Bronx, N.Y

– The Arroyo, Santa Monica, Calif.

– Freedom Commons, Syracuse, N.Y.

Outstanding Developer:

– AMLI Residential

The awards also recognize LEED Homes Power Builders—an elite group of developers and builders who have exhibited an outstanding commitment to LEED and residential green building. At least 75 percent of each Power Builder’s homes/unit count from 2019 achieved LEED certification.

This year’s group includes:

– Active West Builders

– AMLI Residential

– Brookfield Properties

– Frankel Building Group

– Gables Residential – DC Metro

– National Community Renaissance

– Maracay Homes

– MHI Dallas

– MHI Austin

– Tierra Realty Trust

Achieving LEED certification is an indication that a home meets the highest sustainability standards. A LEED-certified home helps lower utility bills by reducing energy and water consumption and provides a healthier indoor environment by improving air quality and using materials that lower people’s exposure to toxins and pollutants. LEED also serves a roadmap for creating high-quality, affordable housing that improves quality of life. The number of LEED-certified green homes continues to grow globally with certifications increasing 19 percent from 2017 to 2019. Currently, there are more than 555,000 LEED-certified residential units around the world.

