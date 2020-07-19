Adapting to Keep Business Going…and Keep Clients Safe

Joe Cardinale was guided through the coronavirus crisis by a core belief: “If you adapt, you can be as busy as you want to be.”

The upstate New York real estate agent with Howard Hanna Real Estate reports that 2020 started out well for business…and remained on track despite the challenges triggered by COVID-19.

“The pandemic has had very little effect on my performance,” says Cardinale, who serves eight counties just outside of Albany, N.Y. “I had to change how I did business, but I think sales will be up this year over last.”

One of the ways Cardinale adapted was by deploying virtual strategies using innovative new tools, such as the cutting-edge technology platform developed by Streem.

Cardinale has a well-established relationship with HSA Home Warranty, which, like Streem, is part of the Frontdoor family of brands. As part of this relationship, he and other agents were offered a limited-time free trial, and Cardinale was quick to jump on board when given the opportunity to leverage Streem’s remote-video platform. Powered by proprietary augmented reality (AR), spatial mapping and artificial intelligence (AI), Streem allows real estate professionals to connect remotely with homeowners through a secure one-way video and two-way audio session on any mobile device.

According to Cardinale, the Streem platform offers tremendous value to his clients. “I used it with clients who were already under contract and had issues come up in the home—they could show me what was going on so that I could offer solutions without having to go in. Now, even when I can go into the home, it will be a lot easier to use this platform instead.”

Cardinale also uses Streem for home inspections. “We’re able to do a live video and actual recording about the condition of the home and any issues. If any party has questions about the inspection, I can send them the video. I can share the Streem link with my client, an attorney…anyone who needs to see it can now see the live inspection.”

Streem also offers a whole new way to conduct listing presentations, allowing homeowners to lead agents on a virtual tour with their smartphone or tablet. The agent can provide staging advice, point out areas a homeowner needs to address, collect the make, model and measurement of appliances…all while capturing notes and on-screen mark-ups. The platform then enables the agent to create high-definition marketing materials, including 360-degree tours of the property.

“Potential listing clients can walk me through and point out features and circle things…and we’re recording it, too,” says Cardinale. “In the past, I would take the video myself, but Streem works so much better because I don’t have to download the video from my phone to the computer—it’s all right there in the Cloud. It’s better than if I walked through in person.”

Of course, any tech tool is only as effective as it is easy to use. And Streem checks all the boxes in that department.

“It’s a very simple product to use,” explains Cardinale. “It’s very intuitive. It’s as simple as point, click and send a link to invite someone to participate. The link comes through in a text, they click on the link, and now they have access to video and recording.”

Streem is also paying dividends in terms of client relationships for Cardinale. “They’re very impressed, and it makes them feel very confident,” he reports. “They love the fact that they’re recording issues and that the inspection is sent to them on video.”

Like many businesses, certain tactics deployed in the time of the coronavirus are bound to become standard operating procedure. “I see me using Streem forever,” says Cardinale. “I do a lot with out-of-area investors and some relocations, and this would do a fantastic job at letting clients preview houses.”

Cutting-edge virtual technology like Streem will help Cardinale serve clients no matter what market—or global—events may transpire next.

“My whole thing is, don’t tell people what you can’t do—tell them what you can do, and go out and do it,” says Cardinale. “I’m hoping this new normal turns back to the old reality…but with improvements.”



For more information, please contact your local HSA Account Manager or visit www.onlinehsa.com.