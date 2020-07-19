NAR Applauds Administration’s Effort to Eliminate Duplicative, Onerous Regulations

National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Vince Malta responded following the Trump administration’s deregulatory agenda press conference. Of note to America’s 1.4 million REALTORS®, President Trump reiterated his commitment to the White House Commission on Barriers to Affordable Housing, which seeks to eliminate impediments to affordable housing, and touted the administration’s move earlier this week to modernize the National Environmental Protection Act. NAR Public Policy Coordinating Committee Chair and Washington, D.C., REALTOR® Brenda Small attended Thursday evening’s press conference as an invited guest at the White House.

“With our nation’s economy absorbing a shock unlike any felt in nearly a century, America’s 1.4 million REALTORS® applaud a comprehensive review of all federal regulations that could further inhibit job creation and prosperity,” said Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif.. “In addition, as housing affordability continues to plague U.S. markets in spite of economic turmoil, NAR remains supportive of reforms that will eliminate unnecessary regulations, ease inventory constraints and help more people achieve the American Dream of homeownership. Moving forward, NAR will continue to push for pragmatic, sensible regulatory reforms that will put people back to work and get our economy growing again.”

The White House reports that 16 pieces of deregulation legislation signed by President Trump are expected to increase annual real incomes by more than $40 billion, saving American households an estimated $3,100 each year. The administration also reports that it has cut roughly 8.5 regulations for every new rule imposed since January 2017.

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

