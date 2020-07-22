Lone Wolf and Adwerx Collaborate on Improving Access to Digital Ads for Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies announced that Adwerx joined Marketplace, Lone Wolf’s selection of curated tech partnerships, for its transaction management solutions, Transactions (zipForm Edition) and Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition). This new offering will bring targeted ad programs for real estate brokers and agents into Transactions (zipForm Edition).

Adwerx provides real estate professionals with industry-specific solutions for targeted digital advertising, including zip code targeting, listing ads, awareness ads and more. With this integration, agents will be able to access their franchise, brokerage or personal Adwerx accounts directly from within Transactions (zipForm Edition).

“We’re so excited to be able to introduce Adwerx’ services to Marketplace,” said Jimmy Kelly, president and CEO of Lone Wolf. “The value of digital advertising can’t be overstated in today’s primarily digital world, especially as current events mean buyers and sellers are less likely to encounter traditional advertising methods. This integration with Adwerx creates an extremely accessible way for agents to have that impact in the digital world, right from within their Transactions solution.”

Content Square 1.

Adwerx joins dozens of other technology companies as partners in the Lone Wolf Marketplace, including RamQuest, RentSpree, Earnnest, eCommission, Updater, PrestoIntelligence and EyeSpy360. Agents can access Marketplace for free, and only need a login for their local, state or national transaction management member benefit to connect these additional services.

“We’re so pleased to work with Lone Wolf to offer our brilliantly simple advertising for Marketplace,” said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “We’ve always ascribed to the idea that the best solution is a personalized, local and easy-to-execute one, and we’re committed to building solutions and experiences that reflect that for our customers. We’re confident this new initiative will help build on and continue that commitment for everyone in real estate.”

“We’re thrilled to add Adwerx to our Marketplace,” said Jason Cheverton, VP of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf. “This integration is a game-changer for real estate professionals, and gives them an even easier way to create digital ad campaigns that will reach the right people at the right time—all through a single access point for agent tools. In all, Marketplace now features integrated solutions and services for digital advertising, title insurance, front office, websites, CRM, moving concierge services, home inspections, secure online earnest payments, commission advances, and many more. On top of that, we’re continuing to collaborate with other tech leaders and innovators to build out Marketplace with even more best-in-class real estate technology.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.