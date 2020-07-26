Howard Hanna Launches New Urban Development Division

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services recently announced its newest growth area, the Urban Development division.

Expanding on the company’s successes with new construction developments, including condominiums, the Urban Development division will begin executing their vision with initial focus in Pittsburgh, as announced earlier this month. The company will use a new “technology-first” office as a prototype to initiate the launch of the company’s other urban offices, including major metropolitan areas like Cleveland, Downtown Rochester, Buffalo and Virginia Beach. These City Living offices will specialize in providing real estate services to urban buyers and sellers, while also dedicating a full-service process for builders/developers to achieve maximum community growth.

“We have always been an urban company. Our first office was in the city of Pittsburgh and remains in the city,” said Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “While we’ve been a major player in cities since the company’s founding in 1957, we want to continue our growth in these key areas in our footprint,” she continued.

Matt Gilley, newly announced vice president of Urban Development, will oversee the growth of the division by leading up Pittsburgh’s prototype office. “Looking at Howard Hanna’s major presence in cities throughout our market areas, it just makes sense to build and enhance our core capabilities to broaden our offerings to all clients in urban areas,” said Gilley.

The new division is modeled after Howard Hanna’s Condominium Division, founded in the mid-1970s to meet the growing needs of condominium developers and purchasers, and the company’s New Homes Division, which was founded in the mid-1980s to respond to the growth experienced by homebuilders and developers.



