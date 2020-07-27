How the Right iBuyer Solution Can Accelerate Your Brokerage’s Rebound

Leading real estate experts and economists forecast a robust housing rebound. Whether we have a “V-shaped” or “W-shaped” recovery, real estate is poised to help lead us back from the bottom.

iBuyers, among the first to hit the pause button in the industry, are back. More importantly, as global real estate tech strategist Mike Delprete points out, “the iBuyer business model is uniquely positioned to thrive in a world of social distancing, where people are putting a premium on the ability to conduct business while limiting direct human contact.”

iBuyers are also bringing certainty to the consumer experience. How many sellers will want to reduce their risks and stress by taking an all-cash iBuyer offer in today’s market? After all, iBuyers eliminate the need for an open house or home tour, and sellers also don’t have to worry about in-house repair folks traipsing through their homes.

As Delprete notes, iBuyers are creating a more significant opportunity: their business model generates a multibillion-dollar opportunity from the massive number of seller leads they generate.

Brokers have a remarkable opportunity to lock into these iBuyer opportunities by working with zavvie’s improved all-in-one iBuyer platform. With zavvie, brokerages don’t need to become an iBuyer to offer unmatched iBuyer expertise.

Even with the rebound, the real estate pie in 2020 is likely to be smaller. If brokerages are going to maximize their share of real estate’s comeback, they can’t ignore iBuyers. Major brokerages throughout the nation realize this and are turning to zavvie to secure their seat at the iBuyer table and get a bigger slice of a somewhat smaller pie.

Growth and Momentum Continue

Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, zavvie’s reach has continued to grow. We have more than doubled the number of agents with access to the zavvie iBuyer solution for brokerages.

We expanded our iBuyer services by working with two industry giants: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. We also established a massive presence in the Pacific Northwest with John L. Scott Real Estate, and in Minnesota and Wisconsin with RE/MAX Results, one of the nation’s top-ranked firms in agent productivity.

Most recently, we’ve begun working with other seller-solution innovators, including bridge solution providers EasyKnock and Homeward.

Timely Improvements

The last several months have allowed us to accelerate zavvie product development. Every element of our platform has been improved. We’ve streamlined and simplified our most popular and potent iBuyer tool—the zavvie Offer Optimizer—providing agents with the right tools to guide sellers through all of their options.

Enhancements have also been made to the zavvie Property Profiler and Confirmed Offer Reports.

For real estate agents and their clients, the improved zavvie iBuyer solution allows them to become the iBuying expert for their clients. Agents don’t have to duck and hide from iBuyer conversations, and they certainly don’t have to bash them.

For agents, more seller leads generate more business. And with zavvie, agents remain the trusted local experts and advisors that sellers and buyers want for every real estate transaction.