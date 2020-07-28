Becoming a Go-To Source for Local and Community Content

One of the most important qualities that buyers and sellers look for in a real estate agent is local market expertise. Of course, this type of information should include what is selling, which neighborhoods are most sought after, what properties are coming on the market, etc. But to be viewed as a truly valuable agent, you need to know more than just the data.

By providing your followers and potential clients a well-rounded narrative of what it’s like to live in a particular area, you’re offering them an opportunity to experience the city, town and neighborhood they are interested in. This type of content can range from information about community events to local businesses, such as restaurants and stores, to school districts and other resources in the area, helping them to make an educated decision when searching for their new home.

Agents who take the time to create and share local and community content will quickly become the go-to source for future homebuyers looking to connect not only with a reputable and experienced agent, but one with educational and authentic local expertise. To get started, ask yourself a few guiding questions to determine your content demands.

Where is your marketing area? Who are you trying to attract? What type of properties are you trying to sell? Are there local resources, events or businesses that buyers should be aware of? How do you market a city, community or neighborhood?

The more specific you make this content, the more valuable you become to potential clients. Also, the more focused your content is for your area, the easier it will be for leads to not only connect with you, but also find their new home in an ideal location based on their needs.

To showcase your local expertise, you need to become an integral part of your community. Attend town meetings and keep track of any changes, updates or renovations in your area, such as road work, new businesses and plans for gentrification. These are just some topics that will help you explain and detail current community matters. Information like this, though it may seem mundane to discuss or share, can truly demonstrate your involvement and commitment to your city or town outside of selling homes. Remember, you aren’t just selling a home, you’re selling a future.

Another way to get—and stay—involved in your community is to join local Facebook groups. So much is done on social media, especially in groups for small communities and neighborhoods that are solely focused on providing resources and discussing issues. By joining in on local conversations, not only are you promoting yourself and your business across these platforms, but you are also adding value as a local agent.

When you take part in these community discussions, don’t use them for direct marketing. Instead, present yourself as an educational resource. This is a more organic marketing strategy that allows potential clients to view you as more than just a real estate agent.

Because agents cater to all different buyers, from single, young professionals to families to retirees, it is important that you are able to cater to everyone’s needs. Aside from providing your leads with listings that fit their lifestyle and budget, presenting local events and unique experiences in the area can help you develop a better business strategy against your competition.

For example, create a public calendar to share with interested parties. The calendar can include community events, such as parades, festivals, sports games (for families, include home team games and events held by local schools and clubs), charity events (like marathon runs or pasta dinners to support local organizations and businesses) and even upcoming tag sales and farmer’s markets. The more detailed your calendar, the stronger your presence as a local resource will become.