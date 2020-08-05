Crye-Leike Principal Broker Lorie Layman Named Vice Chair of National Medium Board Forum Committee

Principal Broker Lorie Layman of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services was named vice chair of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2021 Medium Board Forum Committee. More than 100 committees determine NAR’s policy decisions and annual direction, providing a transparent and highly efficient avenue through which America’s 1.4 million REALTORS®—agents and brokers—are able to shape and influence the nation’s largest trade association.

“I’m incredibly proud to recognize Lorie Layman who has earned the honor and responsibility of chairing NAR’s 2021 Medium Board Forum Committee,” said NAR’s 2021 President Charlie Oppler. “Selected from a number of highly qualified candidates, Lorie will serve a critical role that ensures NAR accurately reflects the will of America’s 1.4 million REALTORS®. As we strive to serve our clients, the dedication and commitment of people like Lorie allows this association to continue fighting so effectively for homeowners, homebuyers and private property rights in every corner of this country.”

Layman, selected based on criteria weighing industry experience and professional success, was confirmed by incoming NAR President Charlie Oppler and First Vice President Leslie Rouda Smith as the Medium Board Forum Committee’s next vice chair.

A member of the real estate industry since 1991, Layman has been the managing broker of Crye-Leike’s Brentwood branch office for two years. She currently serves as a member of other state and local committees and is the president elect of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS®.

